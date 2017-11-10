News headlines

News highlights

Bungoma, Embu and Kisumu MCAs linked to stolen County funds

Auditor General Edward Ouko has indicted Members of County Assemblies (MCA) for illegally earning millions of shillings from County funds through allowances, foreign and domestic travels. An audits report for the year ending 30 June 2016, has linked MCAs in Bungoma, Embu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisiumu and Kitui to cases of theft and corruption. Ouko’s report, which has been tabled in the Senate, is pending an investigation.

NASA postpones Friday protests

The National Super Alliance coalition has postponed demonstrations it had scheduled for Friday, November 10, 2017 in Nairobi. Siaya Senator James Orengo confirmed the move citing the ongoing county assemblies debate for the creation of a People’s Assembly. In a statement on Thursday, he told opposition party supporters that a new date will be announced.

Mainstream Kenyans are considering secession, says Raila

Mainstream Kenyans feel so deeply cheated by the results of the recent elections thatthey are openly toying with the idea of secession, opposition party leader Raila Odinga has said. Speaking to an audience in Washington, DC on Thursday, the National Super Alliance chief argued that the biggest problem in Kenya right now is exclusion. In his speech, Raila said it is unfair that Kenya’s four presidents since independence had all come from the Kikuyu or Kalenjin communities, even though the country has 44 recognised ethnic groups.

Business highlights

Senate approves Bill for release of County cash

Kenya’s Senate has approved a Bill allowing the National Treasury to release money to county governments.The passage of the County Allocation of Revenue (Amendment) Bill unlocked a stalemate with the Council of Governors (CoG). The county bosses had threatened to go to court over the delay in the release of the Sh77.4 billion for the first quarter.The devolved units have been cash-strapped for months due in part to the prolonged elections.

Tensions high as Nakumatt stakeholders prepare for Supreme Court ruling on November 16

Tensions have remained high among Nakumatt’s stakeholders as they await a High Court ruling slated for November 16 regarding the retailer’s petition for protection from creditors to whom it owes billions of shillings . Thousands of jobs are at stake, and France’s Carrefour and South Africa’s Shoprite are already moving to fill a gap that has continued to widen as Nakumatt closes down some of its outlets.

Over 600,000 homes to be connected to national power grid

As many as 626,700 households will soon be connected to electricity after utility company Kenya Power awarded contracts to construct new power lines and transformers into villages at a cost of Ksh30 billion. On Thursday, the firm launched the second phase of the government’s mass connectivity project introduced in 2015 where homes are connected at a subsidised fee of Ksh15,000, about half the previous cost. The project is estimated to take 18 months.

Sports highlights

Croatia thrash Greece 4-1 in World Cup play off

Croatia capitalised on a dismal Greece defensive display to take a commanding lead after the first leg of their World Cup qualifying play-off in Zagreb.Greek keeper Orestis Karnezis’ clumsy touch led to him conceding an early penalty, which Luka Modric converted.Nikola Kalinic was unmarked to tap in a second but Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ fine header gave Greece an away goal.

Controversial penalty damages World Cup hopes for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland face an uphill struggle to reach a first World Cup since 1986 after losing to Switzerland in controversial circumstances in the first leg of their play-off at Windsor Park.Ricardo Rodriguez scored with a penalty just before the hour mark after Corry Evans was deemed to have handled inside the area.Though that decision was harsh as the ball clearly struck the defender’s shoulder, the visitors were dominant throughout and might have won by a greater margin had they converted a series of other chances.

Boxing champion Daniel Jacobs promises to make Luis Arias eat his words in New York showdown

Daniel Jacobs has promised to make Luis Arias “eat his words” after a fiery final press conference in New York.The Brooklyn middleweight returns to the ring in the early hours of Sunday morning, eight months after taking Gennady Golovkin the distance. Jacobs and Arias went face to face for almost a minute and words were exchanged, with Milwaukee’s Arias adamant the home fighter will not be able to go the distance this time.