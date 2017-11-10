Evening news headlines

News highlights

Court of Appeal quashes Ksh8 billion award to former MCAs

The Court of Appeal has quashed a decision by the High Court awarding Ksh8 billion to Members of the County Assembly who served in 2013-2017 period. The court held that an order directing the government to pay them for eight months after the August 8, General Election was made through misinterpretation of the Constitution.In judgment read by appellate Judge Daniel Musinga, the court found that the Constitution being the supreme law of the land should not be interpreted in a manner that makes it to be in conflict with itself. In the quashed ruling, High Court judge Edward Muriithi had held that the MCAs are entitled to an order for payment of damages for loss of income for the incomplete term of office cut short by reason of the elections being held before the expiry of their constitutional term of five years.

Security detail to escort tourist during upcoming Lamu Festival

Security agents will provide armed escort for foreign and domestic tourists during the 17th Lamu Cultural Festival next Thursday.County commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said all private and public vehicles must be accompanied by police because of threats presented by al Shabaab terrorists. The commissioner added that security has been beefed up on the island and its environs. He added the Boni Enclave Campaign has greatly reduced terror threats by militants who target police and civilians and operate from Boni Forest.

British army not withdrawing from Kenya

Britain has dismissed reports it is likely to withdraw its soldiers from training in Nanyuki following a land dispute.It had earlier been reported that the British Army was considering pulling out of Kenya and that the decision would be taken later in November. This was after Chief of General Staff General Nick Carter, born in Kenya, visits the 3rd battalion of the Paratroop Regiment that is presently training at Archers Post.

Business highlights

Athi River Mining Cement looking for strategic investor

ARM Cement is looking for a strategic investor to inject equity capital into the company and is open to offers in terms of the size and structure of the deal, its chief executive said on Friday. Pradeep Paunrana said the company was also in talks with creditors to restructure $100 million (over Ksh10 billion) worth of short and mid-term debts into 10-year debt.

Government offers bigger share of oil revenue to local communities

The government has proposed in a draft bill to give 30 percent of prospective oil revenue to the community where the resource was discovered, climbing down from its earlier proposal to cap the amount.Tullow Oil discovered commercially viable quantities of crude in the far northern county of Turkana in 2012. Full production of the oil, estimated at 750 million barrels, is expected in 2021.The government had earlier said the revenue would be capped at Ksh22 billion for the local county government and Ksh3 billion for the community, citing concerns about absorption capacity of the funds.

Treasury in move to overhaul outdated tax laws

Kenya’s National Treasury is set to publish draft income tax legislation that seeks to radically overhaul the country’s outdated income tax laws. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said yesterday the government was keen on overhauling the 1974 Income Tax Act in a bid to increase revenue, improve tax administration and seal tax loopholes but declined to comment on whether or not the changes would see a rise in taxes.

Sports highlights

England Keeper Butland out for six weeks due to broken finger

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland has been ruled out for between four and six weeks with a broken finger.The 24-year-old suffered the injury in training ahead of England’s friendlies against Germany and Brazil, and is one of seven withdrawals from the squad.Butland was out for more than a year after injuring his ankle on international duty in March 2016.

Former Barcelona and Spain star Xavi to retire at the end of the season

Former Barcelona Midfielder Xavier “Xavi” Hernández Creus is set to retire at the end of the season and pursue a coaching career.The 37-year-old, who won the Champions League four times and the World Cup during his time at the Nou Camp, is currently with Qatari club Al-Sadd.But he feels his ability to recover properly after games is declining.

Man Utd in deal to sign 16 year old Benfica Attacker Umaro Embalo

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Benfica Attacker Umaro Embalo. The 16-year-old Guinean-born forward, who can play as a striker and on the right-wing, has been likened to Angel Di Maria and has impressed with the Portugal Under-17 side.