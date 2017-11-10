Afternoon sports highlights – November 10, 2017

Swansea Striker Tammy Abraham set to start for England ahead of clash with Germany



England national team Manager, Gareth Southgate is set to hand international debuts to Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jordan Pickford against Germany, according to Sky sources.Swansea striker Abraham is set to start alongside Jamie Vardy in attack for the Three Lions at Wembley on Friday.Ruben Loftus-Cheek will make his international debut in midfield, while Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is also in line to win his first cap for England against the world champions.

Scotland falls to Netherlands despite home field advantage

Memphis Depay’s first-half goal for the Netherlands sent Scotland to defeat under interim coach Malky Mackay.Mackay gave debuts to Ryan Jack, Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor as the national team looked to overcome their failure to reach the World Cup.Scotland played well in the friendly at Pittodrie, but fell behind as Depay finished off a swift counter-attack.

Liverpool set sights on Leverkusen star Kai Havertz

Liverpool are closing in on 18-year-old midfielder Kai Havertz with the Bayer Leverkusen starlet having visited Melwood training ground. Jurgen Klopp, Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho greeted ‘the next Mesut Ozil’ in October, report Football Whispers.With four goals and three assists in just five starts this campaign, Liverpool will likely face stiff competition for the player.