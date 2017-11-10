Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Ruto accuses Raila of attempting to sabotage 2022 elections

Deputy President William Ruto who is set to vie for the Presidential seat in 2022,has accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of attempting topre-emptively sabotage the electoral process. In a statement issued just hours ago, Ruto- who referred to himself as the son of a peasant – claimed Raila is to prevent his presidential ambitions.

Nairobi County Executive Committee members to be sworn in today



Nairobi County Executive Committee members will be sworn in Friday after their nominations were approved by the County Assembly on Wednesday.The 10 CEC Nominees were vetted by the Committee on Appointments, headed by County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi last month.In their report tabled before the Assembly, the Committee said they found the nominees suitable and qualified for their respective dockets.The nominees include the Media Council of Kenya Chairman Charles Kerich for ICT and E-Government, Larry Wambua for Devolution, Danvas Makori to head Agriculture and Livestock, Peter Njuguna for Lands and Housing and Janet Ouko for Education.

Nakuru chopper crash and Nyeri Governor car accident witness accused of impersonating a police officer

Dennis Muigai Ngengi, alias Andrew Kirangi, an alleged witness in the Nakuru helicopter crash incident and the recent accident involving Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru, was arrested in Juja on this morning. Police say they are investigating him because he has been impersonating a police or military intelligence officer based in State House, Nairobi.

Business highlights

Treasury downplays Moody’s downgrade of Kenya’s credit score

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has dismissed Moody’s possible downgrade of the country’s credit scores over rising debt. The global rating agency last month said it was looking at cutting Kenya’s credit rating from B1 due to persistent deficits as high borrowing costs continue to push its indebtedness higher, among other factors. Rotich has since noted that Kenya only has contact with Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Fitch to periodically gather data from Treasury.

Offloading of subsidized maize delayed at Kenya’s port

Offloading of subsidised maize at the Mombasa port has been delayed. Millers say they are not getting enough of the subsidised maize in what has reduced supply of the flour in the market.Agriculture secretary Willy Bett said 1.4 million bags of maize are at the port waiting to be discharged, creating a shortage for the millers.The delay at the Mombasa port signals a shortfall and rationing of the subsidised staple food.

Kenya to lift ban on workers seeking employment in Qatar and Saudi Arabia

The government is set to lift the ban that suspended the export of Kenyan domestic workers to Saudi Arabia and Qatar within the next two weeks. Ministry of Labour Cabinet Secretary Phylis Kandie said the government has since adopted new rules and measures that will aid in curbing the mistreatment of Kenyan workers in the Gulf countries.

Sports highlights

Swansea Striker Tammy Abraham set to start for England ahead of clash with Germany



England national team Manager, Gareth Southgate is set to hand international debuts to Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jordan Pickford against Germany, according to Sky sources.Swansea striker Abraham is set to start alongside Jamie Vardy in attack for the Three Lions at Wembley on Friday.Ruben Loftus-Cheek will make his international debut in midfield, while Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is also in line to win his first cap for England against the world champions.

Scotland falls to Netherlands despite home field advantage

Memphis Depay’s first-half goal for the Netherlands sent Scotland to defeat under interim coach Malky Mackay.Mackay gave debuts to Ryan Jack, Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor as the national team looked to overcome their failure to reach the World Cup.Scotland played well in the friendly at Pittodrie, but fell behind as Depay finished off a swift counter-attack.

Liverpool set sights on Leverkusen star Kai Havertz

Liverpool are closing in on 18-year-old midfielder Kai Havertz with the Bayer Leverkusen starlet having visited Melwood training ground. Jurgen Klopp, Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho greeted ‘the next Mesut Ozil’ in October, report Football Whispers.With four goals and three assists in just five starts this campaign, Liverpool will likely face stiff competition for the player.