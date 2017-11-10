Afternoon business highlights – November 10, 2017

Treasury downplays Moody’s downgrade of Kenya’s credit score
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has dismissed Moody’s possible downgrade of the country’s credit scores over rising debt. The global rating agency last month said it was looking at cutting Kenya’s credit rating from B1 due to persistent deficits as high borrowing costs continue to push its indebtedness higher, among other factors. Rotich has since noted that Kenya only has contact with Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Fitch to periodically gather data from Treasury.
Offloading of subsidized maize delayed at Kenya’s port
Offloading of subsidised maize at the Mombasa port has been delayed. Millers say they are not getting enough of the subsidised maize in what has reduced supply of the flour in the market.Agriculture secretary Willy Bett said 1.4 million bags of maize are at the port waiting to be discharged, creating a shortage for the millers.The delay at the Mombasa port signals a shortfall and rationing of the subsidised staple food.
Kenya to lift ban on workers seeking employment in Qatar and Saudi Arabia
The government is set to lift the ban that suspended the export of Kenyan domestic workers to Saudi Arabia and Qatar within the next two weeks. Ministry of Labour Cabinet Secretary Phylis Kandie said the government has since adopted new rules and measures that will aid in curbing the mistreatment of Kenyan workers in the Gulf countries.
You might also like
Surf and Facebook launch express Wi-Fi in Kenya
In a bid to make Kenya, an ICT driven country, global firm Surf backed by Facebook has launched Express Wi-Fi in Kenya targeting major town. The Express Wi-Fi which is
Daring Meru ‘James Bond’ apprehended by police
Police have today arrested a man who clinged on to Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s helicopter during his campaign rally in Meru yesterday. In an incident reminiscent of yet another helicopter-clinging
Business highlights-June 29 2017 General Motors exits Kenya after 42 years
General Motors exits Kenya after 42 years Auto-dealer General Motors East Africa (GM) has finalised its plan to exit Kenya after a 42-year presence in the country. The US-owned firm
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!