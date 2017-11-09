Sports highlights – November 9, 2017

Chelsea take commanding lead over Rosenberg with 3-0 win

Chelsea Ladies took a big step towards the Champions League quarter-finals with an impressive first-leg win in their last-16 tie against Rosengard. Emma Hayes’ side were totally dominant in the first half, but only had Fran Kirby’s classy finish to show for it. Their Swedish opponents improved after the interval, but Ramona Bachmann – against her former club – doubled Chelsea’s lead from Ji So-Yun’s pass.

Harry Kane fit for Tottenham’s north London derby against Arsenal

Harry Kane will be fit to play for Tottenham in the north London derby against Arsenal, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed. Kane has been left out of England’s World Cup warm-up matches against Germany and Brazil this week following discussions between the club’s medical staff and Gareth Southgate.

Luis Suarez struggling after Neymar’s departure from Barcelona

Luis Suarez admits he and Lionel Messi are still hurting from Neymar’s Barcelona exit after trying to convince the Brazil forward to stay. Neymar formed a third of Barcelona’s famous M-S-N attack alongside Messi and Suarez before a world-record £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. Suarez has struggled since Neymar’s departure, having only scored three La Liga goals this season, with his last coming almost a month ago in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.