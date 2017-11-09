Sarova Hotels recognized in the 2017 Haute Grandeur Global Hotel and Spa Awards

Sarova Hotels, Resorts and Game Lodges received four prestigious awards, during the 2017 Haute Grandeur Global Hotel and Spa Awards gala, held at the spectacular

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, Thailand last week.

More than 105 companies were represented at the black-tie event and 522 Awards issued in total.

Haute Grandeur is recognized as the world’s leading Awards initiative, acknowledging the finest hospitality experiences across 7 continents and more than 60 countries. Each year, the world’s premium luxury hotel and spa brands compete for the ultimate accolade in overall excellence and greatest contribution to the industry. Brilliance is recognized by means of a rigorous rating process, based on a unique concept exclusive to Haute Grandeur. By relying on quality feedback from guests rather than a quantity of votes by the general public or judges, fairness, transparency and unbiased results are guaranteed.

“A Haute Grandeur Award is a guaranteed golden stamp of excellence, and powerful in its ability to amplify marketing, guest perception and revenue,” Founder and Managing Director of Haute Grandeur, Marinique de Wet. “Participating establishments emphasize the value and importance of continuously striving for excellence, and set the standard in the industry. Haute Grandeur promises to raise the bar by awarding only the most exceptional hotels and spas, thereby inspiring establishments to reach even greater heights.”

Oh, his part, Mr. JS Vohra, MD Sarova Hotels, Resorts and Game Lodges expressed his delight in the awards the hotels received.

“We are very delighted and honoured to receive such great recognition. I dedicate these awards to the Sarova staff, who are always committed to serve our guests and as they work with unwavering dedication. As an indigenous chain of hotels spread across the country, we are honoured by the fact that our efforts have been recognized globally. This is a true testament to the respect and quality the Sarova Hotels brand has built over the years,” said Mr Vohra.

Other than the Haute Grandeur Awards, the group of hotels has won 4 other awards in the year 2017 namely Trip Advisor’s Traveller’s Choice Award, World Luxury Hotel Awards, World Luxury Spa Awards and the most recent being Africa’s leading hotel brand at the World Travel Awards that took place last month.

In 2016, the Group of Hotels also won four awards namely the Historical Hotel Award, Africa category and City Hotel Category in Kenya (kindly indicate the overall competition) for Sarova Stanley Hotel and Business Hotel Category, Kenya, Country Winner and Function Venue Continent Winner for Sarova Panafric.