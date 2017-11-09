News headlines

News highlights

Authorities crack down on Indian Ocean drug cartels

Inspector General of Police Joseph Bonnet is making moves to crack down on drug traffickers using the Indian Ocean to smuggle their wares following the acquisition of six modern patrol boats. Speaking after commissioning the modern boats at the port of Mombasa, Boinnet said the government will not allow smuggling of drugs, contraband, and counterfeit goods through the sea. He stated that the boats will now enable the Marine Police Unit to effectively patrol the deep sea.

High Court reinstates Oct 10 as a Public Holiday

The High Court has reinstated Moi Day as a Public Holiday. A ruling delivered by Judge George Odunga stated that the omission to have October 10 observed as Public Holiday is an illegality and a contravention of the Public Holidays Act. Judge Odunga however refrained from prescribing the manner in which the day is to be celebrated noting that is the mandate of Parliament and the Interior Cabinet Secretary. The judge however says his decision will not act retrospectively and as such any act of commission or omission that fall on the previous years that was not celebrated is not affected.

NYS fraud case postponed after key witness loses wife

The National Youth Service (NYS) corruption hearing failed to proceed on Wednesday after Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi put off the case as the prosecution’s first witness Nixon Amuga Obora was said to be bereaved. In the case, former Planning PS Peter Mangiti, former Director of NYS Nelson Githinji and 25 others are charged with theft of the public funds ammounting to Ksh791 million. Obora is former Chief Finance Officer, Ministry of Devolution and planning and also the whistle-blower of the scam. The Prosecution informed the court that his witness has lost his wife and he could not able to attend the court proceedings.

Business highlights

Kenya signs agriculture bilateral deals with Ireland

Ireland and Kenya have signed bilateral agreements and grants aimed at boosting the agricultural sector. Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who also visited Somalia and Ethiopia earlier in the week, presented a five-year plan on Ireland and Kenya to collaborate in agriculture. Dubbed the Ireland Kenya Agri-Food Strategy 2017 – 2021, the strategy is to see enhanced cooperation and investments in Agri-Food for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Housing Ministry to break ground on 8,000 housing unit project in Mavoko

Transport and Housing Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said the government will build 8,000 houses in Mavoko on a 55-acre piece of land, with construction expected to kick off next month. The housing project, he says, is part of the government’s plan for building 1 million houses within the next five years with a target of building 200,000 units every year targeting the middle class.

Mumias Sugar looks to revive ethanol division to diversify revenue streams

Mumias Sugar Company will restart supplying the market with ethanol after a five-month absence, using imports of molasses from Tanzania to supplement its limited stock. Chief executive officer Nashion Aseka says the processing started last week as the company eyes to grow its revenue by diversifying to other streams. The company is producing 187,000 litres of ethanol. It operates only four days in a week due to shortage of sugar cane.

Sports highlights

Chelsea take commanding lead over Rosenberg with 3-0 win

Chelsea Ladies took a big step towards the Champions League quarter-finals with an impressive first-leg win in their last-16 tie against Rosengard. Emma Hayes’ side were totally dominant in the first half, but only had Fran Kirby’s classy finish to show for it. Their Swedish opponents improved after the interval, but Ramona Bachmann – against her former club – doubled Chelsea’s lead from Ji So-Yun’s pass.

Harry Kane fit for Tottenham’s north London derby against Arsenal

Harry Kane will be fit to play for Tottenham in the north London derby against Arsenal, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed. Kane has been left out of England’s World Cup warm-up matches against Germany and Brazil this week following discussions between the club’s medical staff and Gareth Southgate.

Luis Suarez struggling after Neymar’s departure from Barcelona

Luis Suarez admits he and Lionel Messi are still hurting from Neymar’s Barcelona exit after trying to convince the Brazil forward to stay. Neymar formed a third of Barcelona’s famous M-S-N attack alongside Messi and Suarez before a world-record £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. Suarez has struggled since Neymar’s departure, having only scored three La Liga goals this season, with his last coming almost a month ago in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.