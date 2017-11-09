Evening news headlines

News highlights

MPs consider setting up laws to regulate social media

Kenya’s legislators will decide whether or not the government should regulate social media. Matungulu Member of Parliament Stephen Mule said Parliament needs its members to come up with laws to deal with social media. The debate was sparked by the death of Nyeri Governor the late Wahome Gakuru in a road accident where the images of the collission were circulated on social media.

Jubilee Party to claim 6 out of 9 East African Legislative Assembly slots

The Jubilee Party and the National Super Alliance are set to renew their protracted political battle over nominees to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) after MPs approved the formation of the Joint Parliamentary Select Committee to conduct the nomination and vetting process. National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said the move has been taken with the aim of Parliament concluding the nominating process by the end of this month. He said his Jubilee Party will now fill six slots of the nine available slots because it has more members elected to the Twelfth Parliament.

Homa Bay MCAs pass NASA’s People’s Assembly motion

Following the footsteps of their Siaya counterparts, Homa Bay MCAs have unanimously passed a motion to establish a People’s Assembly in the county. The motion was tabled by deputy majority leader Ruth Ombura. Ity is intended to enable residents have a forum to discuss national issues. It is also meant to aid NASA leader Raila Odinga’s call for fresh presidential elections in 90 days. While debating the motion, ward representatives expressed frustration at purported failures by the national government

Business highlights

NASA boycott will not affect the economy, Treasury CS Henry Rotich says

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says the economic boycott called by the National Super Alliance will have no impact on the economy. Rotich who was reacting on NASA’S call on its supporters to shun services and products from Safaricom, milk processor Brookside and fast goods manufacturer Bidco Kenya, says the boycott may do more harm than good to those it’s supposed to help.

Kenya Power signs Ksh30 billion connectivity financing deal with World Bank and AfDB

Kenya Power has signed two financing agreements worth Sh30 billion with the Africa Development Bank and the World Bank for two additional phases of the last mile connectivity project that seeks to provide power to the unconnected. The Africa Development Bank Phase two project will connect 314,200 new households by optimizing 5,320 transformers while the World Bank funding will help connect of 312,500 new households and add 1,000 transformers to the network.

UK ambassador confirms support for Kenya’s tourism sector

The United Kingdom and the European Union will collaborate with the six Coast county governments on security, investment and tourism, UK ambassador to Kenya Nic Hailey has said. Hailey stated that his government will continue to support the counties to address violent extremism, youth radicalisation and terrorism for sustainable peace. The ambassador said the UK and the EU officials on Monday had a cordial meeting with Governor Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and leaders from the other counties to find ways of addressing insecurity.

Sports highlights

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho planning for team’s future despite contrary reports

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is continuing his plans for the next transfer window following further speculation over his long-term future. Mourinho is still planning for the club’s future and will spend the international break scouting for potential new players. The 54-year-old is expected to attend games in Europe to assess potential targets ahead of the transfer window re-opening in January.

Danny Drinkwater declined call-up, says England Manager

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater declined an England call-up but manager Gareth Southgate says any talk of club-versus-country rows is nonsense. Drinkwater is lacking fitness and news of his decision comes after six players pulled out of Southgate’s squad for friendlies with Germany and Brazil.

Ryan Jack and Ryan Christie to make Scotland debuts in friendly against Netherlands

Ryan Jack and Ryan Christie will make their Scotland debuts in the friendly against the Netherlands at Pittodrie. Rangers’ Jack and fellow midfielder Christie, of Aberdeen, are among eight uncapped players in the squad. Interim coach Malky Mackay is also handing a second international start to Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean.