Churchill’s search for the ultimate comic premiers on TV

Churchill’s long-awaited comedy talent search show is finally making its TV debut following the end of a series of countrywide auditions. The new talent search show started off with auditions in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu where more than 600 aspiring comedians went before the judges.

The show will air over the next 24 weeks exclusively on Maisha Magic East (DStv 158 and GOtv 4). The final episode will reveal the next big name in Kenyan comedy as the winner will be crowned with the title ‘The Ultimate Comic’ and will walk away with a TV contract, one million shillings, and a car.

From the auditions, 36 comedians will be shortlisted for the knock out stages and live shows before the grand finale scheduled for 24th March 2018. The new comedy reality will now be airing every Saturday from 8.30pm exclusively on Maisha Magic East.