Business highlights – November 9, 2017

Kenya signs bilateral agreement with Ireland

Ireland and Kenya have signed bilateral agreements and grants aimed at boosting the agricultural sector. Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who also visited Somalia and Ethiopia earlier in the week, presented a five-year plan on Ireland and Kenya to collaborate in agriculture. Dubbed the Ireland Kenya Agri-Food Strategy 2017 – 2021, the strategy is to see enhanced cooperation and investments in Agri-Food for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Housing Ministry to break ground on 8,000 housing unit project in Mavoko

Transport and Housing Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said the government will build 8,000 houses in Mavoko on a 55-acre piece of land, with construction expected to kick off next month. The housing project, he says, is part of the government’s plan for building 1 million houses within the next five years with a target of building 200,000 units every year targeting the middle class.

Mumias Sugar looks to revive ethanol division to diversify revenue streams

Mumias Sugar Company will restart supplying the market with ethanol after a five-month absence, using imports of molasses from Tanzania to supplement its limited stock. Chief executive officer Nashion Aseka says the processing started last week as the company eyes to grow its revenue by diversifying to other streams. The company is producing 187,000 litres of ethanol. It operates only four days in a week due to shortage of sugar cane.