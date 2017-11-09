Business highlights – November 9, 2017

Business highlights – November 9, 2017
November 9, 2017 30 Views

Kenya signs bilateral agreement with Ireland

Ireland and Kenya have signed bilateral agreements and grants aimed at boosting the agricultural sector. Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who also visited Somalia and Ethiopia earlier in the week, presented a five-year plan on Ireland and Kenya to collaborate in agriculture. Dubbed the Ireland Kenya Agri-Food Strategy 2017 – 2021, the strategy is to see enhanced cooperation and investments in Agri-Food for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Housing Ministry to break ground on 8,000 housing unit project in Mavoko

Transport and Housing Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said the government will build 8,000 houses in Mavoko on a 55-acre piece of land, with construction expected to kick off next month. The housing project, he says, is part of the government’s plan for building 1 million houses within the next five years with a target of building 200,000 units every year targeting the middle class.

Mumias Sugar looks to revive ethanol division to diversify revenue streams

Mumias Sugar Company will restart supplying the market with ethanol after a five-month absence, using imports of molasses from Tanzania to supplement its limited stock. Chief executive officer Nashion Aseka says the processing started last week as the company eyes to grow its revenue by diversifying to other streams. The company is producing 187,000 litres of ethanol. It operates only four days in a week due to shortage of sugar cane.

Previous News headlines
Next Sports highlights - November 9, 2017
Tags James MachariaMinistry of HousingMumias SugarReal Estate
Category BusinessLatest

You might also like

Newspaper summaries-May 8 2017
Latest 0 Comments

Newspaper summaries-May 8 2017

The Star NASA principal Wetang’ula will vie for re-election as Bungoma Senator – Ford Kenya: NASA principal Moses Wetang’ula will defend his Bungoma senator seat in the general election, his

Business 0 Comments

Government meets with Indian delegation in bid to boost leather sector

  The Government, through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, in partnership with Kenya Leather Development Council, is today hosting an Indian Leather Delegation in Nairobi. The meeting seeks

Business highlights June 13 2017
Latest 0 Comments

Business highlights June 13 2017

Eldoret’s New KCC largest milk processing plant in East and Central Africa The government has revived the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries factory in Eldoret at a cost of Ksh500 million.

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply