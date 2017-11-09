Afternoon sports highlights – November 9, 2017

Kenya’s national rugby team drawn with South Africa and Namibia at Safland Sevens

The national Sevens team select side have been drawn with hosts Namibia and a South African select side in this weekend’s Safland 7s to take place in Swakopmund. Shujaa are in international section X and will also take on Bulls Section Y features Botswana, Dukla from the Czech Republic, Namibia Academy and Lesotho. Shujaa will start their campaign against Namibia at 5.20pm on Friday evening before playing Zambia at 7.40pm.

Nigerian football star John Obi Mikel turned down Ksh7.2 million as Europe’s biggest clubs tried to sign him

Nigerian-born football star John Obi Mikel has revealed an anonymous agent representing an unnamed club tried to steal a march on his rivals by persuading him to sign with a briefcase full of cash. The Nigeria midfielder was the subject of strong interest from a host of European powerhouses after impressing for Nigeria at the U17 World Cup, and Mikel has admitted he turned down the equivalent of Ksh7.2 million (£53,000).

England Forward Eniola Aluko disappointed by players not supporting her stance

Chelsea Ladies Forward, Eniola Aluko is disappointed and surprised England players have not supported her stance after former national boss Mark Sampson was found to have used racially discriminatory remarks. After three inquiries, Sampson was found to have used discriminatory language to two players – Aluko and Drew Spence The Football Association has since apologised for its handling of the case, adding there was “much to learn from this episode”.