Afternoon sports highlights – November 9, 2017

Kenya’s national rugby team drawn with South Africa and Namibia at Safland Sevens
The national Sevens team select side have been drawn with hosts Namibia and a South African select side in this weekend’s Safland 7s to take place in Swakopmund. Shujaa are in international section X and will also take on Bulls Section Y features Botswana, Dukla from the Czech Republic, Namibia Academy and Lesotho. Shujaa will start their campaign against Namibia at 5.20pm on Friday evening before playing Zambia at 7.40pm.
Nigerian football star John Obi Mikel turned down Ksh7.2 million as Europe’s biggest clubs tried to sign him
Nigerian-born football star John Obi Mikel has revealed an anonymous agent representing an unnamed club tried to steal a march on his rivals by persuading him to sign with a briefcase full of cash. The Nigeria midfielder was the subject of strong interest from a host of European powerhouses after impressing for Nigeria at the U17 World Cup, and Mikel has admitted he turned down the equivalent of Ksh7.2 million (£53,000).
England Forward Eniola Aluko disappointed by players not supporting her stance
Chelsea Ladies Forward, Eniola Aluko is disappointed and surprised England players have not supported her stance after former national boss Mark Sampson was found to have used racially discriminatory remarks. After three inquiries, Sampson was found to have used discriminatory language to two players – Aluko and Drew Spence The Football Association has since apologised for its handling of the case, adding there was “much to learn from this episode”.
Business highlights – September 27 2017
Cosmetics manufacturer Flame Tree acquires PolyPlay Ltd: Leading beauty products manufacturer, Flame Tree Group, has announced its plans to acquire PolyPlay Limited, a playground equipment manufacturer and distributor. The new
Kenya retracts on repatriation of Somali refugees as Kerry visits
The decision by Kenya to repatriate Somali refugees to their country by the end of the year has been put on hold until peace is restored in the troubled horn
NYS theft suspects finally take plea Eight National Youth Service (NYS) money laundering suspects have been released on bail. Businessman Ben Gethi, businesswoman Josephine Kabura and six others are accused
