Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Foreign Affairs Ministry moves to secure release of Kenyan fishermen in Ugandan custody

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has secured the release of seven Kenyans detained by Ugandan authorities. This was after the CS engaged her Ugandan counterpart Sam Kutesa, who has assured the country that nine more Kenyans still within their custody will be released later today. The two Ministers say they are already working on a lasting solution, that will see a peaceful co-existence between Kenyans and Ugandans living in the fish-rich Migingo island.

NASA to hold demos in Nairobi on Friday

The National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition is expected to hold demonstrations on Friday in an effort to press for yet another presidential election under revised terms. Through a letter written by the advocate Edwin Sifuna, the Coalition has informed Nairobi County Commander Japheth Koome of their intent. Sifuna has asked the authorities to provide security during the said procession to ensure criminal elements do not take advantage of the demos to harm protesters, the public or cause any damage to people’s property.

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Kwale County

Heavy rains are wreaking havoc in Mshiu and Ganda villages, Kwale County, destroying crops and leaving residents at risk of starvation. Most crops were destroyed and livestock swept away by floods on Tuesday. Residents want the government to urgently supply relief food to the area that was also severely affected by drought. Acting County Commissioner Mwangi Hiram had asked those living near rivers to move to safer grounds last week when the Meteorological Department warned of heavy rains in the area.

Business highlights

Uber in plan to launch in vehicle ads for customers in Kenya

Uber is testing an in-vehicle advertising platform ahead of a planned roll out in Kenya. The move is aimed at diversifying revenues for the company and its driver partners. The ride hailing service told its driver partners in a recruitment notice that CabbyTV Limited, a marketing company, would like to test the installation of a screen in their vehicles. Drivers who subscribe to the platform will be paid a monthly fee subject to negotiations.

Kenya set to benefit from Ksh50 billion seed distribution project

Kenya is set to benefit from a Ksh50 billion seed production and distribution project targeting at least 18 countries in Africa. The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa hassaid that the five-year project will ensure more farmers access improved and drought tolerant seed varieties to help boost food production.

Tullow eyes 2018 oil production from South Lokichar basin

Tullow Oil, Africa’s leading independent oil company, plans to begin oil production using crude resources mined form Kenya’s South Lokichar Basin in 2018. Tullow said the produced oil will initially be stored, until all work is completed and necessary consents and approvals granted for the transfer by road.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s national rugby team drawn with South Africa and Namibia at Safland Sevens

The national Sevens team select side have been drawn with hosts Namibia and a South African select side in this weekend’s Safland 7s to take place in Swakopmund. Shujaa are in international section X and will also take on Bulls Section Y features Botswana, Dukla from the Czech Republic, Namibia Academy and Lesotho. Shujaa will start their campaign against Namibia at 5.20pm on Friday evening before playing Zambia at 7.40pm.

Nigerian football star John Obi Mikel turned down Ksh7.2 million as Europe’s biggest clubs tried to sign him

Nigerian-born football star John Obi Mikel has revealed an anonymous agent representing an unnamed club tried to steal a march on his rivals by persuading him to sign with a briefcase full of cash. The Nigeria midfielder was the subject of strong interest from a host of European powerhouses after impressing for Nigeria at the U17 World Cup, and Mikel has admitted he turned down the equivalent of Ksh7.2 million (£53,000).

England Forward Eniola Aluko disappointed by players not supporting her stance

Chelsea Ladies Forward, Eniola Aluko is disappointed and surprised England players have not supported her stance after former national boss Mark Sampson was found to have used racially discriminatory remarks. After three inquiries, Sampson was found to have used discriminatory language to two players – Aluko and Drew Spence The Football Association has since apologised for its handling of the case, adding there was “much to learn from this episode”.