Afternoon business highlights – November 9, 2017

Afternoon business highlights – November 9, 2017
November 9, 2017 32 Views

Uber in plan to launch in vehicle ads for customers in Kenya

Uber is testing an in-vehicle advertising platform ahead of a planned roll out in Kenya. The move is aimed at diversifying revenues for the company and its driver partners. The ride hailing service told its driver partners in a recruitment notice that CabbyTV Limited, a marketing company, would like to test the installation of a screen in their vehicles. Drivers who subscribe to the platform will be paid a monthly fee subject to negotiations.

Kenya set to benefit from Ksh50 billion seed distribution project

Kenya is set to benefit from a Ksh50 billion seed production and distribution project targeting at least 18 countries in Africa. The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa hassaid that the five-year project will ensure more farmers  access improved and drought tolerant seed varieties to help boost food production.

Tullow eyes 2018 oil production from South Lokichar basin

Tullow Oil, Africa’s leading independent oil company, plans to begin oil production using crude resources mined form Kenya’s South Lokichar Basin in 2018. Tullow said  the produced oil will initially be stored, until all work is completed and necessary consents and approvals granted for the transfer by road.

Previous Afternoon news headlines
Next Afternoon sports highlights - November 9, 2017
Tags Amina MohamedCrude OilTullow OilUber
Category BusinessLatest

You might also like

News highlights- February 20 2017 DP Ruto attends church, joins MPs for lunch after days out of public eye
Latest 0 Comments

News highlights- February 20 2017 DP Ruto attends church, joins MPs for lunch after days out of public eye

DP Ruto attends church, joins MPs for lunch after days out of public eye Deputy President William Ruto attended a church service in Karen on Sunday before having lunch in

Sports 0 Comments

Brazil sack Dunga after Copa exit

Dunga has been sacked as Brazil head coach after their shock exit from the Copa America. Dunga, who captained Brazil to World Cup success in 1994, was named national coach

Newspaper summaries- February 21 2017
Latest 0 Comments

Newspaper summaries- February 21 2017

Daily Nation Exams now free for private and public students: Examination candidates in private primary and secondary schools have been exempted from paying for the tests beginning this year. They

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply