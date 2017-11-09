Afternoon business highlights – November 9, 2017

Uber in plan to launch in vehicle ads for customers in Kenya

Uber is testing an in-vehicle advertising platform ahead of a planned roll out in Kenya. The move is aimed at diversifying revenues for the company and its driver partners. The ride hailing service told its driver partners in a recruitment notice that CabbyTV Limited, a marketing company, would like to test the installation of a screen in their vehicles. Drivers who subscribe to the platform will be paid a monthly fee subject to negotiations.

Kenya set to benefit from Ksh50 billion seed distribution project

Kenya is set to benefit from a Ksh50 billion seed production and distribution project targeting at least 18 countries in Africa. The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa hassaid that the five-year project will ensure more farmers access improved and drought tolerant seed varieties to help boost food production.

Tullow eyes 2018 oil production from South Lokichar basin

Tullow Oil, Africa’s leading independent oil company, plans to begin oil production using crude resources mined form Kenya’s South Lokichar Basin in 2018. Tullow said the produced oil will initially be stored, until all work is completed and necessary consents and approvals granted for the transfer by road.