Sports highlights – November 8, 2017

Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong gets four-year ban for doping

Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong has been handed a four-year ban by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) after testing positive for blood booster EPO in April. Sumgong, 32, who became the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic marathon gold medal, failed drugs test in an out-of-competition test done by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in Kenya. With the ban, Sumgong is likely to lose her 2017 World Marathon Majors title, as stated by organisers. Under Article 13.2 of the World Anti-Doping Code, she has 21 days in which to appeal the decision, which means that any appeal must be filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by November 20.

Arsene Wenger to avoid FA disciplinary action for Raheem Sterling comments

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will escape disciplinary action from the Football Association over his claims Raheem Sterling “dives well”, Sky sources understand.Manchester City winger Sterling was adjudged to have been bundled over by Nacho Monreal early in the second half of the match at the Etihad Stadium, with Sergio Aguero converting the penalty to put the home side 2-0 ahead.

Burnley Midfielder Jack Cork called up to England squad after trio withdraw

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has been called up to the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil. Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad on Tuesday after Tottenham trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks also withdrew. The uncapped Cork, 28, joined Burnley from Swansea in July and has played every minute of their Premier League campaign to date.