Newspaper summaries – November 8, 2017

Richard Onyonka has been re-elected MP for Kitutu Chache South.Last week, Nasa leader Raila Odinga endorsed the Ford Kenya candidate for the MP race.Mr Onyonka won Tuesday’s by-election with 10,122 votes (45.86 per cent).He will serve the constituency for a consecutive third term.The constituency’s Returning Officer Hilda Imbo declared him winner on Wednesday at 4am.

Teams formed to coordinate Wahome Gakuru funeral

Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru will be buried on November 18, the Council of Governors has announced. Dr Gakuru’s son is sitting for his KCSE exams and is expected to be done by the set date. Three committees have been formed to make his burial arrangements as the burial is being organised by the three committees at national, county and family level, Nyeri deputy governor Mutahi Kahiga said.

John Magufuli utterances heighten border tensions

The border dispute between Kenya and Tanzania, over pasture land, has deepened with Tanzanian President John Magufuli declaring that his country is not grazing land for Kenyan cows. Mr Magufuli was reacting controversy generated by the decision of a Tanzanian court to auction 1,300 cows belonging to Kenyan Maasais that had been confiscated for grazing across the border.

Parliament forced to take another recess

Failure to constitute parliamentary committees has taken a toll on the business of the two Houses. The National Assembly was on Tuesday forced to adjourn again only a day after resuming sittings. Legislators had just returned from another break they took last month to participate in campaigns for the repeat presidential election.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka has been re-elected to serve for a third term in a mini election held on Tuesday after garnering 10,122 votes. The Kitutu Chache South election was postponed in August following the death of the Jubilee candidate Leonard Mwamba in a grisly road accident while on the campaign trail along the Kisii- Kisumu road one month to the general election forcing the IEBC to reschedule it.

Two people killed in Taita-Taveta County following conflict between two communities

Two people were reportedly shot dead as chaos erupt between hundreds of armed squatters and beneficiaries of plots in the disputed Taveta Phase II Settlement Scheme in Taita-Taveta County. According to the residents and leaders, trouble started when County Government surveyors visited the about 2,000 acre-plot to identify plots to the beneficiaries only to be met by more than 500 hostile squatters who had invaded the land and subdivided it amongst themselves.

NASA has 12 days to give names for Senate posts

NASA senators have 12 days to provide the list of their leaders to enable the House to fully discharge its work. Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka yesterday told the Opposition to hand in the nominees’ names by latest November 20. He said NASA wrote a letter requesting for more time to iron out some issues before forwarding the names. NASA leaders had asked Parliament to give them time until November 30. However, Jubilee lawmakers viewed the plea for more time as a ploy to delay formation of committees to paralyse House operations.

Hold new presidential poll on Feb 9 – NASA

NASA now wants a new presidential election held on February 9, 2018, terming the August 8 and October 26 polls a ‘sham’.The opposition yesterday kick started the creation of the People’s Assemblies in all the 47 counties, a platform that will be used to push for creation of a new electoral body to oversee next year’s polls.The opposition started distributing the People’s Assemblies motion documents to the counties for deliberations.

Raila flys out to US to meet Congress on Kenya’s situation

NASA leader Raila Odinga Monday flew to the US for a series of high profile engagements that insiders see as a diplomatic coup against Jubilee. Raila left the country on Monday night, hours after the twin presidential petition against President Uhuru Kenyatta was filed at the Supreme Court. It is Raila’s first trip abroad after the controversial repeat presidential election that was marred by low voter turnout and violence. The election turned the global spotlight on Kenya.

Millers say wheat stuck at the port

A delay in offloading 300,000 tonnes of wheat at the port of Mombasa has hit millers hard, raising fear this could lead to an increase in flour prices as they run out of stock.The wheat has been stuck at the port for the last three to four weeks.The slow pace of discharge has been blamed on the ongoing rains that have hampered the activity. Wheat that arrived at the port on November 6 could be discharged on December 5.

Smartphone to overtake feature handsets in sales

Smartphone sales in Kenya will overtake those of feature handsets by the end of this year, a new report shows, making it possible to rapidly develop and use digital applications. The research conducted by the leading data and analytics company GlobalData Mobile Broadband Forecast, also reveals that by the end of 2022, more than 80 per cent — translating to 31 million — of total handsets in Kenya will be smartphones.

Dixon takes up Uchumi job after Nakumatt exit

Uchumi Supermarkets has appointed ex-Tesco executive Andrew Dixon as chief operating officer (COO) exactly a month after he left rival Nakumatt where he served as chief marketing officer. He joined Nakumatt in November 2016 in a move by the retailer’s management to seek outside assistance to help turnaround the business that is struggling precariously under the weight of debt. Mr Dixon is joining Uchumi at a time when it, just like Nakumatt, is dealing crippling financial challenges which have led to stockouts across several branches as well as late payment of staff salaries.