News headlines

News highlights

Nyeri Deputy Governor Mutahi Kahiga set to replace Gakuru

Nyeri Deputy Governor Mutahi Kahiga is set to become the new Governor of Nyeri County following the untimely death of Wahome Gakuru on Tuesday morning.According to the Constitution and the County Governments Act, if a governor dies, the deputy automatically assumes the governor’s office for the remainder of the term.

NASA’s People Assembly Motion ready to be moved to counties

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has crafted the People’s Assembly Motion that will be moved to county assemblies in NASA friendly counties by Tuesday.Speaking to the media on behalf of the coalition, NASA co-principal Moses Wetangula said the people’s assembly initiative is anchored in Article One of the Constitution of Kenya. NASA leader Raila Odinga on last week on Tuesday called for the formation of a People’s Assembly to run the country after he rejected the result of 26th October fresh presidential election.

Seven Ministers likely to be replaced as Uhuru reshuffles Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to fire at least seven CSs, as he rewards loyalists, gives the boot to non-performers and makes way for Ruto’s people.The Cabinet has 19 members and may be expanded to the maximum of 22 CSs to accommodate more political appointees.

Business highlights

Economy loses Ksh130 billion to prolonged elections

Losses from the prolonged electioneering period in Kenya has hit Ksh130 billion and estimated at 1% of Gross Domestic Product Treasury has said.Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says the losses have seen the government revise its economic growth prospects to 5.1 percent in 2017.

High Court reinstates Kenya Airways Finance Director

The High court has reinstated former Kenya Airways Finance Director Alex Mbugua to his previous position after a legal battle with the airline. Employment and Labour Relations Justice Monica Mbaru has found Kenya Airways failed to prove Mbugua’s culpability in the financial loss of the national carrier which at the time of his sacking had hit a record Ksh26 billion.

NSE investor sentiment high as stock brokers remain cautious

Foreign Investor’s net outflow hit Ksh10.9 billion in the third quarter of 2017 representing an 84 percent increase compared to Sh5.9 billion same period last year. Analysts at Cytonn Investments say political and economic risks on frontier markets still remains a risk and foreign investors are still adopting a wait-and-see approach due to this. However, the analysts expect long-term investors to enter the market seeking to take advantage of the attractive valuations. Cytonn reports that investor sentiment has been high, with foreign investors entering the market in search of attractive valuations, amid a relatively peaceful election period.

Sports highlights

Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong gets four-year ban for doping

Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong has been handed a four-year ban by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) after testing positive for blood booster EPO in April. Sumgong, 32, who became the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic marathon gold medal, failed drugs test in an out-of-competition test done by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in Kenya. With the ban, Sumgong is likely to lose her 2017 World Marathon Majors title, as stated by organisers. Under Article 13.2 of the World Anti-Doping Code, she has 21 days in which to appeal the decision, which means that any appeal must be filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by November 20.

Arsene Wenger to avoid FA disciplinary action for Raheem Sterling comments

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will escape disciplinary action from the Football Association over his claims Raheem Sterling “dives well”, Sky sources understand.Manchester City winger Sterling was adjudged to have been bundled over by Nacho Monreal early in the second half of the match at the Etihad Stadium, with Sergio Aguero converting the penalty to put the home side 2-0 ahead.

Burnley Midfielder Jack Cork called up to England squad after trio withdraw

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has been called up to the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil. Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad on Tuesday after Tottenham trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks also withdrew. The uncapped Cork, 28, joined Burnley from Swansea in July and has played every minute of their Premier League campaign to date.