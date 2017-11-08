Evening news highlights

News highlights

Siaya backs motion to set up Peoples’ Assembly as County leaders reject Uhuru’s Presidency

Siaya County has adopted a motion to formulate the People’s Assembly which was proposed by Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Central Sakwa MCA Johannes Andiego tabled the motion on Wednesday and members unanimously advocated for the secession of the region from what they termed as “oppressive regimes”. Andiego said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election did not represent the views and aspirations of majority Kenyans.

NASA MPs call for release of fishermen allegedly arrested by Uganda police

NASA MPs have demanded the immediate release of 22 fishermen allegedly arrested by Ugandan police. Led by ODM national chairman and Suba South MP John Mbadi, they have asked Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to send officers to protect the fishermen.

We will not yield, striking lecturers tell government

KNUT boss Wilson Sossion has told striking lecturers not to call off the strike until their demands are met. Speaking at Parliament buildings on Wednesday when University Academic Staff Union officials presented their petition to MPs, Sossion urged lecturers to press on with their strike until their 2013/17 collective bargaining agreement is fully implemented.

Business highlights

Nairobi hawkers to be relocated to Kariokor

Nairobi’s County government has identified Mwariro Market in Kariokor as a permanent place to relocate hawkers who have invaded the central business district, Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said . Sonko said that plans are underway to transform the market located in Kariokor to have the capacity to host most of the hawkers in an effort geared towards controlling the influx of the small scale traders in the city centre.

Former Nakumatt boss joins Uchumi team

Dixon Andrew, Nakumatt’s former Chief Marketing Officer, has joined Uchumi Supermarkets as the retailer’s new COO. The move comes a month after Dixon left rival Nakumatt. His appointment comes at a time when Kenya’s once biggest retailers are grappling with heavy debt and consistent losses. Uchumi believes Dixon’s appointment will help turn the tide on its poor performance.

Public servants’ salaries and allowances put pressure on County budgets

Counties’ expenditure on salaries and allowances soared to Kshh130 billion from Ksh118 billion reported in 2015-16 financial year, a A report by the Controller of Budget has revealed. The report, which was released last week shows 34 counties spent above the 35% of their total expenditure on personnel, against the Public Finance Management Act (County Governments) Regulations.

Sports highlights

Barca Striker Luis Suarez says Philippe Coutinho has ambition to join Barcelona

Luis Suarez says Philippe Coutinho is ambitious enough to want to move to Barcelona. Suarez played with the Brazil international at Liverpool during the 2013/14 season and has spoken of his admiration for his former team-mate’s ability. After failing to sign Coutinho last summer, Barcelona are thought to be planning a new effort to bring the Liverpool midfielder to the Nou Camp in the January transfer window.

Striker Josh Magennis says Northern Ireland will handle pressure of Swiss games

Northern Ireland Striker Josh Magennis is convinced the squad will be able to handle the pressure of the World Cup play-off against Switzerland. Michael O’Neill’s side host the Swiss on Thursday with the return leg in Basel on Sunday as they aim for a first World Cup finals since 1986. Magennis says the squad can embrace and indeed harness the support of the Northern Ireland public as they aim to clinch the country’s first consecutive qualifications for major tournaments.

England’s Jermaine McGillvary cleared of biting at Rugby World Cup

England winger Jermaine McGillvary has been cleared of biting Lebanon captain Robbie Farah. The Huddersfield player was facing a ban of up to 12 weeks had he been found guilty of a charge of contrary conduct, but he was exonerated at a World Cup disciplinary hearing, which was held via video link from Sydney. It means McGillvary will be free to play in England’s final group match against France at Perth’s Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.