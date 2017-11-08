Build to Suit – How to get the commercial space you need without having to pay for it

By James Maclean, Executive Director of Real Estate, Fusion Capital Limited

Often when a large manufacturer needs a new factory or distribution center, they don’t hire an architect and build it themselves. In-fact they rarely even pay for it. Instead they agree a lease with a developer who then builds the factory to their specifications.

We call this “build to suit” development and it’s something Fusion believes will be a major tool in the growth of not only East Africa’s commercial real estate sector, but its economies as a whole.

How build to suit it works:

A large company (Client) who needs a new commercial space engages a Developer – like Fusion Capital – with a list of what they need/want then:

The two parties then pre agree lease terms including a rental rate (usually a percentage of development) and a lease duration. The developer and the client then work together to layout and design the ideal space and agree on an exact budget. The developer then builds the space and, once complete, the client moves in.

Who Benefits?

Both the Developer and the Client benefit. These benefits include:

The client gets the space they need – by engaging in the design phase, the client can ensure the space being built has everything they could possibly need to grow and grow efficiently. The developer avoids tenanting risk – A recent report by Broll Kenya showed that office vacancy in Westland’s stands at around 29%. In the build to suit model, developers guarantee that their buildings will be 100% occupied from day 1. The client doesn’t need to raise billions of shillings before they can move – The developer raises the funds to build the building, leaving the client to allocate funds to growing their core business. Alignment of interest – because rental terms are agreed in advance and as a percentage of an approved development cost, both parties are aligned to deliver the space the client needs to the quality they require.

And what are the downsides?

The main risk of a build to suit arrangement falls on the developer in the form of counterparty risk. Counterparty risk in this case is the risk that between the time that the lease is signed and the building is finished, the client could go out of business making the lease worthless. This is a real problem as a lot can happen over a development period – usually 2-5 years – as we have seen recently in the Kenyan retail market.

As for the client, many argue businesses could save more money by building and owning their own office space. This might be true for Apple or Coca Cola – who have massive cash reserves – but for the majority of businesses funding development requires capital to be diverted from business development. Hurting them in the long run.