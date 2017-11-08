Afternoon sports highlights – November 8, 2017

Romelu Lukaku must stick to roots at Manchester United, says Belgium boss Roberto Martinez

Romelu Lukaku must stick to his guns under increased demands at Manchester United, says Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. Lukaku told critics to judge him when he is the “finished article” after failing to score in seven matches across all competitions, following a stellar start to life at Old Trafford when he found the net 11 times in his first 11 games. The £75m summer signing has received the backing of his former Everton and current Belgium boss Martinez, though, who insisted he is unconcerned by Lukaku’s loss of form and defended the striker’s resolute mentality.

Tottenham Midfielder Eric Dier says England vs Germany matches will never be friendly

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier says there will never be a “friendly” international between England and Germany. Dier is with the England squad preparing for the Wembley fixture against Germany on Friday followed by the arrival of Brazil next Tuesday and he is excited by the quality of opposition.

Wales accept invitation to 2018 China Cup

Wales will play in the the China Cup in March 2018 along with Uruguay and the Czech Republic. The competition was held for the first time in January 2017 between Chile, Croatia and Iceland and hosts China. The prospect of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale travelling to the Far East to take part is thought to be a major factor in Wales being invited.