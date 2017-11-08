Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Anti Corruption Commission directs State and Public officers to declare their wealth

Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Halakhe Waqo has directed State and Public officers to declare their income, assets and liabilities before the end of the year. Section 26 of the Public Officer Ethics Act stipulates that each state or public officer is required once every two years submit their declarations and that of their spouses and dependent children under 18 years. Waqo explained that this is a requirement for everyone joining the public service who are required to make the declarations within 30 days of becoming state or public officers and final declarations within 30 days of ceasing to hold state or public office.

Raila calls for interim ‘power sharing deal’ with Jubilee

Opposition party leader Raila Odinga has proposed the formation of an interim government to be comprised of the ruling Jubilee Party and his National Super Alliance coalition, before a fresh presidential election can be conducted. In an interview conducted at his Capitol Hill office, Raila stated that if his plan is implemented, within six months the government will be required to carry out all the changes needed for a free and fair election.

“We need to have an interim arrangement of governance involving representatives of both parties and six months will be required to carry out all these changes that we need in our country in order to have proper free and fair election,” said Raila during an interview with Reuters.

President Uhuru and Governor Sonko in plan to improve the livelihoods of Nairobi residents

President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning chaired a meeting on the regeneration of Nairobi at his office in Harambee House. The programme, between the national government and the County Government of Nairobi, will cost billions of shillings, the Presidnets communications office has confirmed. It focuses on key economic and social sectors. It is expected to significantly improve the livelihoods of Nairobi residents. The Nairobi team was led by Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and included Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe and nominee for County Secretary Peter Kariuki.

Business highlights

Kenya clashes with Tanzania over hostile auction of 1,300 cows and burning of day-old chicks

Kenya is at loggerheads with Tanzania over the confiscation and auction of 1,300 cows and burning of day-old chicks from Kenya. In an official protest letter to Tanzania, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said it is unfortunate that trade between the two countries is facing regulatory hurdles that has seen reciprocate blockade of certain goods between Kenya and Tanzania. Mohammed has, however, said talks are ongoing with Tanzania counterparts to see a lasting solution is found.

Transport Authority to impound cars bearing old South Sudan number plates

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will impound cars bearing outdated South Sudanese registration plates following changes in numbering system by the neighbouring country. South Sudan has nullified number plates series starting with CE, EE, SSJS, UNS, WS and NBGS, replacing them with nationalised country code SSD as the only recognised code. NTSA Enforcement Operation Manager, Bora Guyo has directed the Agency’s regional managers to enforce the directive and impound vehicles bearing the nullified plates.

Vegetable prices fall as rainy season disrupts supply chain

Kenya has seen a rise in the supply of carrots, cabbages and green maize, according to a rrport from the Agricultural and Food Authority (AFA). The increased supply has caused a major disruption in the supply chainsince the crops are usually harvested for immediate transportation. On Tuesday, the price of a 110-kilogramme sack of green maize fell by Ksh250, while the price of a 126-kilogramme sack of cabbages fell by as much as Ksh450 compared with prices charted a month ago.

Sports highlights

Romelu Lukaku must stick to roots at Manchester United, says Belgium boss Roberto Martinez

Romelu Lukaku must stick to his guns under increased demands at Manchester United, says Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. Lukaku told critics to judge him when he is the “finished article” after failing to score in seven matches across all competitions, following a stellar start to life at Old Trafford when he found the net 11 times in his first 11 games. The £75m summer signing has received the backing of his former Everton and current Belgium boss Martinez, though, who insisted he is unconcerned by Lukaku’s loss of form and defended the striker’s resolute mentality.

Tottenham Midfielder Eric Dier says England vs Germany matches will never be friendly

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier says there will never be a “friendly” international between England and Germany. Dier is with the England squad preparing for the Wembley fixture against Germany on Friday followed by the arrival of Brazil next Tuesday and he is excited by the quality of opposition.

Wales accept invitation to 2018 China Cup

Wales will play in the the China Cup in March 2018 along with Uruguay and the Czech Republic. The competition was held for the first time in January 2017 between Chile, Croatia and Iceland and hosts China. The prospect of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale travelling to the Far East to take part is thought to be a major factor in Wales being invited.