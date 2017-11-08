Afternoon business highlights – November 8, 2017

Kenya clashes with Tanzania over hostile auction of 1,300 cows and burning of day-old chicks
Kenya is at loggerheads with Tanzania over the confiscation and auction of 1,300 cows and burning of day-old chicks from Kenya. In an official protest letter to Tanzania, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said it is unfortunate that trade between the two countries is facing regulatory hurdles that has seen reciprocate blockade of certain goods between Kenya and Tanzania. Mohammed has, however, said talks are ongoing with Tanzania counterparts to see a lasting solution is found.
Transport Authority to impound cars bearing old South Sudan number plates
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will impound cars bearing outdated South Sudanese registration plates following changes in numbering system by the neighbouring country. South Sudan has nullified number plates series starting with CE, EE, SSJS, UNS, WS and NBGS, replacing them with nationalised country code SSD as the only recognised code. NTSA Enforcement Operation Manager, Bora Guyo has directed the Agency’s regional managers to enforce the directive and impound vehicles bearing the nullified plates.
Vegetable prices fall as rainy season disrupts supply chain
Kenya has seen a rise in the supply of carrots, cabbages and green maize, according to a rrport from the Agricultural and Food Authority (AFA). The increased supply has caused a major disruption in the supply chainsince the crops are usually harvested for immediate transportation. On Tuesday, the price of a 110-kilogramme sack of green maize fell by Ksh250, while the price of a 126-kilogramme sack of cabbages fell by as much as Ksh450 compared with prices charted a month ago.
You might also like
Hot topics
Kenya to Bid to Host Miss World Pageant Brand Kenya and the Ministry of Sports Culture and The Arts will bid to host the Miss World competition in the near
Private sector encouraged to engage with national and county governments to address flower sector challenges
Kenya’s private has been encouraged to engage more with both the National and County Governments to help in creating innovative solutions while addressing challenges facing the flower subsector. Speaking recently
Help! My partner raped me in my sleep
Dear Dr X, A few days ago I had a fight with my husband and we went to sleep quite angry at each other. I assumed we would sort the
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!