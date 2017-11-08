Afternoon business highlights – November 8, 2017

Kenya clashes with Tanzania over hostile auction of 1,300 cows and burning of day-old chicks

Kenya is at loggerheads with Tanzania over the confiscation and auction of 1,300 cows and burning of day-old chicks from Kenya. In an official protest letter to Tanzania, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said it is unfortunate that trade between the two countries is facing regulatory hurdles that has seen reciprocate blockade of certain goods between Kenya and Tanzania. Mohammed has, however, said talks are ongoing with Tanzania counterparts to see a lasting solution is found.

Transport Authority to impound cars bearing old South Sudan number plates

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will impound cars bearing outdated South Sudanese registration plates following changes in numbering system by the neighbouring country. South Sudan has nullified number plates series starting with CE, EE, SSJS, UNS, WS and NBGS, replacing them with nationalised country code SSD as the only recognised code. NTSA Enforcement Operation Manager, Bora Guyo has directed the Agency’s regional managers to enforce the directive and impound vehicles bearing the nullified plates.

Vegetable prices fall as rainy season disrupts supply chain

Kenya has seen a rise in the supply of carrots, cabbages and green maize, according to a rrport from the Agricultural and Food Authority (AFA). The increased supply has caused a major disruption in the supply chainsince the crops are usually harvested for immediate transportation. On Tuesday, the price of a 110-kilogramme sack of green maize fell by Ksh250, while the price of a 126-kilogramme sack of cabbages fell by as much as Ksh450 compared with prices charted a month ago.