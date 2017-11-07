Sports highlights – November 7, 2017

Kenyan volleyball stars nominated for Magharibi Michezo Awards

Kenya Prisons middle blocker Edith Wisa alongside her Kenya Pipeline counterpart, Triza Atuka lead the 2017 Magharibi Michezo Awards women’s volleyball nominee list. The annual Award is open to players who have either grown, studied or nurtured their talents in the Western region of Kenya this being, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga Counties. The fifth edition of the event is set for December 23 in Bungoma town. Wisa, a former Lugulu Girls captain was instrumental in Malkia Strikers’ second-place finish at the 2017 CAVB Africa Nations Championship and qualifying for the 2018 FIVB World Championship to be held in Japan.

Wigan face Fylde, Blackburn host Crewe in second round of FA Cup

Former FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic will travel to face National League side Fylde in a Lancashire derby in the second round of the competition. The Latics, who are currently second in Sky Bet League One, will make the short journey north to take on the Coasters at Mill Farm. Six-time champions Blackburn Rovers will face Crewe Alexandra in a repeat of last season’s EFL Cup second-round tie, which ended in a 4-3 win for the hosts at Ewood Park.

Harry Kane and Harry Winks withdrawn from England squad due to injury

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Harry Winks have withdrawn from the England squad to face Germany and Brazil due to injury. West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has been called up as cover for Winks, and Sky sources understand manager Gareth Southgate is deciding whether to call up further attacking cover for Kane – with Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford and uncapped Tammy Abraham the only recognised strikers in the squad.