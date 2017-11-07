Newspaper summaries – November 7, 2017

Daily Nation

Kenya protests over Tanzania ‘hostility’

Kenya has formally protested to Tanzania over what Nairobi terms “a policy shift that condones hostile actions against Kenyan citizens and their business interests”. On Monday, Foreign Affairs Political and Diplomatic Secretary Tom Amollo criticised Tanzania’s decision to burn chicks imported from Kenya as well as auction animals from Kenyan herders without involving authorities in Nairobi. He said such actions risked soiling historical relations between the two countries.

CS Matiang’i vows tighter screening against mischief in KCSE

The government on Monday vowed to tighten the lid on exam cheating as Form Four candidates begun sitting the test across the country. Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said his team will continue weeding out cheats, saying various government departments have been mobilised to ensure the entire process runs smoothly.

Sally Kosgei named in offshore wealth papers

Former Agriculture minister Sally Kosgei has been named in the latest global exposé of politicians who have used offshore companies to shelter their wealth from public scrutiny. The Paradise Papers — a trove of 13.4 million files taken mostly from the hundred-year old law firm Appleby — were first leaked to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the same German newspaper that got hold of the Panama Papers in April, last year.

Western diplomats fail to persuade Joho and Kingi on secession crusade

Western diplomats have failed to persuade two Coast governors to drop their campaign for secession. Governors Amason Kingi and Hassan Joho of Kilifi and Mombasa respectively are among leaders pushing for the independence of the Coast region. The envoys, who included Britain’s High Commissioner Nic Hailey had invited all the region’s six governors to the talks. Until the onset of colonialism, most parts of the Coast region were governed by the sultanate of Zanzibar from 1856.

Lobby files suit against Raila, Kalonzo over violence during repeat election

The Supreme Court was on Monday asked to punish NASA leaders for alleged electoral offences. In a petition filed by the Institute for Democratic Governance, the court was urged to hold that the opposition leaders intimidated voters and electoral commission officials and planned violence before the October 26 presidential election.

Good news for parents as State slashes school fees

It’s now official that parents have been relieved the burden of fees in day secondary schools as the Government rolls out free education. And those with children in boarding secondary schools will pay a maximum of Sh53,000 after the Government increased the subsidy per student. Finer details of the much-awaited programme reveal the State will now pay Sh22,244 per child annually. Currently, each student receives Sh12,870 per year from the Government and each parent is required to pay Sh9,374 per year in fees. This will not be the case anymore. New guidelines released by the Ministry of Education say all day secondary schools will be free.

Uhuru faces Mwau, NGOs poll petitions

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second-term bid ran into headwinds yesterday after two petitions were filed against his October 26 victory, which was marred by low turnout and an Opposition boycott. But a separate suit was also filed at the Supreme Court seeking to bar Opposition chiefs led by Raila Odinga from holding public office because they mobilised against the presidential rerun. This means Uhuru’s swearing-in, which was set for November 14, must await the outcome of another titanic legal duel The first petition was filed by former Kilome MP Harun Mwau. The second petition was filed by veteran human rights activists Khelef Khalifa and Njonjo Mue.

Kenyan maize traders turn to Uganda for cheaper deals

Maize traders are currently buying the commodity from Uganda at Sh1,600 less than the market price of a 90kg bag in Kenya. The traders are making a lot of money and denying Kenyan farmers an opportunity to sell at the local market prices. According to the daily data provided by the Eastern Africa Grain Council, the price of a 90kg bag of maize in Kenya is currently selling at Sh3,600.

Laikipia leaders dispute number of cattle killed

Two leaders in Laikipia have condemned the killing of cattle police. Laikipia Senator John Kinyua and Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru, however, said the number of dead animals were not more than 300. Mariru faulted local leaders and senior politicians, calling for herders compensation. He said 50 people, including six policemen, had died and 80 others were injured due to cattle rustling in the area.

Herders in Moi land dispute slapped with million shilling bill

Members of the Samburu community residing in disputed land previously owned by retired President Daniel Moi have been slapped with a staggering Sh11.8 million legal fee by a Nairobi-based elite law firm. Kaplan & Stratton Advocates is demanding the sum following conclusion of a nine-year protracted court battle that pitted 248 members of the community against the former President for transferring 17,105 acres of their ancestral land to be converted into a national park.

Uhuru, Ruto travel costs cross Sh1bn in polls year

Foreign and local trips of the offices of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, for the first time crossed the Sh1 billion mark in the year to June. The Controller of Budget report shows that the Presidency, which comprises the offices of the President and the Deputy President, spent Sh1.02 billion in the period, up from Sh769.9 million in a similar period a year earlier. The 32.5 per cent increase is the fastest growth since the ruling Jubilee government came to power in 2013 and came ahead of the August 8 presidential election, which saw Mr Kenyatta and his deputy seek votes across the country.

Marriott eyes travellers with new hotel at JKIA

Global hospitality firm Marriott International has opened a new 172-room hotel at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The facility, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport hotel, becomes the second at the international airport. It is banking on business travellers and is also likely to benefit from the expected growth in passenger numbers through Kenya’s busiest entry point. The Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi comes after Lazizi Premiere, which opened in May as the first such facility at Kenya’s largest airport.