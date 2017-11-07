News headlines

News highlights

At least two petitions challenge Uhuru’s win

At least two petitions have challenged Uhuru Kenyata’s victory in the October 26 Presidential election. In two separate petitions filed Monday night before the deadline for challenging the October poll lapsed, Former Kilome Member of Parliament Harun Mwau as well as civil lawyers Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalifa cited constitutional provisions they argue were violated in the fresh poll. Mwau’s petition which lists IEBC, its Chairperson and President Uhuru Kenyatta – who was declared the winner of the October 26 poll – contends that IEBC’s failure to allow parties to conduct fresh primaries denied those who would have wanted to contest in the fresh election, an opportunity to do so.

Nyeri Governor in hospital with serious injuries following road accident

Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru and his driver suffered serious injuries this morning when were involved in a road accident. The accident occurred at Kabati on the Thika-Murang’a highway as they headed to Nairobi. Nyeri County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia told journalists that both suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Thika Level Four Hospital.

NASA leaders unfit for public office, says lobby group

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has listed Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula, and James Orengo as respondents. The group wants the lot held responsible over election malpractices during the repeat presidential poll on October 26. The organisation, through Kioko Kilukumi and Co Advocates, filed the petition at the Supreme Court on Monday. They want the five held responsible following their involvement in the boycott of elections in various parts of the country. The organisation has also listed the Attorney General Githu Muigai and IEBC as interested parties in the case.

UK visitor arrivals up 10%

Tourists from the United Kingdom have increased by 9.7% between January and September 2017 compared to the same period last year. During the period UK tourist arrivals hit 78,930 compared to 71,958 in 2016. KTB Chief Executive Officer, Betty Radier expressed her optimism that the current growth in tourist numbers would be enhanced with a number of marketing strategies KTB has put in place. The board is currently leading over 30 Kenyan travel entities in showcasing their tourism products at the 38th World Travel Market (WTM) in London running until Wednesday.

Ban on plastic bags to thank for country’s cleaner beaches

The Malindi Marine Park has hailed the recent plastic bag ban enforced by the government for boosting environmental conservation efforts along Kenya’s coastline. According to officials at the park, plastic waste that finds its way into the ocean had drastically gone down following the ban. Speaking during a during a clean-up exercise along Coco beach in Watamu, Marine Park Senior Warden Jane Gitau said her team had collected 534 kilogrammes of plastic waste which is much lower than what was collected two months ago.

Uber announces plans to boost apps security features

Uber will be rolling out products that can address three keys areas: more flexibility for drivers when it comes to when they want to use Uber, using the technology to create a stress-free experience, and building on safety, Uber East Africa General Manager Loic Amado has said. Uber has also introduced a long-trip notification which will see information sent to driver-partners to fit driving around their lifestyle, which means drivers will now get a heads-up when a trip is estimated to be 45 minutes or longer, so they can plan accordingly.

Kenyan volleyball stars nominated for Magharibi Michezo Awards

Kenya Prisons middle blocker Edith Wisa alongside her Kenya Pipeline counterpart, Triza Atuka lead the 2017 Magharibi Michezo Awards women’s volleyball nominee list. The annual Award is open to players who have either grown, studied or nurtured their talents in the Western region of Kenya this being, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga Counties. The fifth edition of the event is set for December 23 in Bungoma town. Wisa, a former Lugulu Girls captain was instrumental in Malkia Strikers’ second-place finish at the 2017 CAVB Africa Nations Championship and qualifying for the 2018 FIVB World Championship to be held in Japan.

Wigan face Fylde, Blackburn host Crewe in second round of FA Cup

Former FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic will travel to face National League side Fylde in a Lancashire derby in the second round of the competition. The Latics, who are currently second in Sky Bet League One, will make the short journey north to take on the Coasters at Mill Farm. Six-time champions Blackburn Rovers will face Crewe Alexandra in a repeat of last season’s EFL Cup second-round tie, which ended in a 4-3 win for the hosts at Ewood Park.

Harry Kane and Harry Winks withdrawn from England squad due to injury

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Harry Winks have withdrawn from the England squad to face Germany and Brazil due to injury. West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has been called up as cover for Winks, and Sky sources understand manager Gareth Southgate is deciding whether to call up further attacking cover for Kane – with Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford and uncapped Tammy Abraham the only recognised strikers in the squad.