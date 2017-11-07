Evening news headlines

News highlights

Communications Authority castigates Raila for products boycott

Communications Authority Director-General Francis Wangusi has warned leaders against making utterances that may negatively affect the ICT sector. Wangusi was responding to NASA leader Raila Odinga’s call to boycott companies that allegedly supported Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election by helping to rig the ballot.

Paupers’ petition against Uhuru’s win rejected

Kenya’s Supreme Court has rejected a pauper’s application challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in the repeat Presidential election. The application by George Bush and John Chengo lacks the legal threshold to be admitted, the Court said today. Bush and Chengo wanted the court to allow them file the petition without paying the mandatory Ksh1.5 million court fee, arguing that they are paupers.

Recuse yourself, Kilifi Governor tells Judge set to hear his case

Justice Weldon Korir should recuse himself from hearing and determining a petition against Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s election, Kingi has said. Through his lawyers, the Kilifi Governor argues claims the judge is incapable of being fair, impartial and indepedent. Labour CS Kazungu Kambi is challenging Kingi’s victory in the August 8 general election.

Business highlights

Tea farmers call off strike

The Kenya Agricultural and Plantation Workers’ Union (KAPWU) has called off a three-week strike that resulted in losses of up to Ksh300 million. The move follows a directive by the Industrial Court on Monday ordering the Union to suspend the strike with all parties required to meet in court next week Monday. KAPWU General Secretary, Francis Atwoli, appealed to workers Tuesday to respect the court’s directive and return to work.

Competitions Authority to investigate Tuskys’ plan to restock Nakummat Supermarkets

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) is investigating a move by Tuskys to fund the restocking of troubled retailer, Nakumatt Supermarkets. CAK said the probe is focused on a possible breach of anti-trust regulations. CAK Director-General Wang’ombe Kariuki said that any merger, buyout or partnership between Nakumatt and Tuskys would require approval by his office.

Mandera bus services suspended due to insecurity

Bus services in Mandera County have been suspended for three days following attack on a police escort on Monday evening. Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said the move is meant to reorganise security escort for PSV buses within the county.

Sports highlights

Manchester City Women’s England winger Nikita Parris signs new contract

England winger Nikita Parris has signed a new contract with Women’s Super League One club Manchester City until the end of the 2018-19 season. Parris, 23, helped City win the Women’s FA Cup in May, after 2016’s WSL 1 and Continental Cup (League Cup) double. The former Everton youngster has scored five times in 16 senior England caps.

Mourinho says injured Man Utd players can rest during international break

Jose Mourinho has welcomed the international break and revealed injured Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are in a “good position”. Pogba and fellow midfielder Michael Carrick have been injured since September, while long-term absentees Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are yet to return to action. Mourinho’s team head into the international break following a 1-0 defeat to his former side Chelsea which left United eight points behind Premier League leaders and Manchester rivals City but the United boss has delivered a positive update about his absentees.

Juventus have no intention of selling Alex Sandro in January

Juventus star Alex Sandro will notbe allowed to leave Turin in January, even if an offer of £53 million (Ksh7.2 billion) comes in. The 26-year-old left back was strongly linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, but Antonio Conte failed to lure him to Stamford Bridge.