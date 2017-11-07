Business highlights – November 7, 2017

UK visitor arrivals up 10%

Tourists from the United Kingdom have increased by 9.7% between January and September 2017 compared to the same period last year. During the period UK tourist arrivals hit 78,930 compared to 71,958 in 2016. KTB Chief Executive Officer, Betty Radier expressed her optimism that the current growth in tourist numbers would be enhanced with a number of marketing strategies KTB has put in place. The board is currently leading over 30 Kenyan travel entities in showcasing their tourism products at the 38th World Travel Market (WTM) in London running until Wednesday.

Ban on plastic bags to thank for country’s cleaner beaches

The Malindi Marine Park has hailed the recent plastic bag ban enforced by the government for boosting environmental conservation efforts along Kenya’s coastline. According to officials at the park, plastic waste that finds its way into the ocean had drastically gone down following the ban. Speaking during a during a clean-up exercise along Coco beach in Watamu, Marine Park Senior Warden Jane Gitau said her team had collected 534 kilogrammes of plastic waste which is much lower than what was collected two months ago.

Uber announces plans to boost apps security features

Uber will be rolling out products that can address three keys areas: more flexibility for drivers when it comes to when they want to use Uber, using the technology to create a stress-free experience, and building on safety, Uber East Africa General Manager Loic Amado has said. Uber has also introduced a long-trip notification which will see information sent to driver-partners to fit driving around their lifestyle, which means drivers will now get a heads-up when a trip is estimated to be 45 minutes or longer, so they can plan accordingly.