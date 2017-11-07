Afternoon sports highlights – November 7, 2017

West Ham name David Moyes as new manager

West Ham have announced David Moyes as their new manager on a six-month contract. The 54-year-old, whose Sunderland side were relegated from the Premier League last season, succeeds Slaven Bilic, who was sacked on Monday with West Ham 18th in the table.

Boreham Wood to face Coventry in FA Cup second round

Non-league Boreham Wood have been drawn away at former winners Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup. Boreham, 10th in the National League, will travel to the League Two side on the weekend of 2 and 3 December. Oxford City, in the sixth-tier National North, have a trip to League Two leaders Notts County.

Allardyce Allardyce to be Everton boss for rest of season

Everton want former England boss Sam Allardyce to be their new manager for the rest of the season. The 63-year-old is set to sign a £100,000 (Ksh13.6 million)-a-week deal, with former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare as his assistant

