Afternoon sports highlights – November 7, 2017

West Ham name David Moyes as new manager
West Ham have announced David Moyes as their new manager on a six-month contract. The 54-year-old, whose Sunderland side were relegated from the Premier League last season, succeeds Slaven Bilic, who was sacked on Monday with West Ham 18th in the table.
Boreham Wood to face Coventry in FA Cup second round
Non-league Boreham Wood have been drawn away at former winners Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup. Boreham, 10th in the National League, will travel to the League Two side on the weekend of 2 and 3 December. Oxford City, in the sixth-tier National North, have a trip to League Two leaders Notts County.
Allardyce Allardyce to be Everton boss for rest of season
Everton want former England boss Sam Allardyce to be their new manager for the rest of the season. The 63-year-old is set to sign a £100,000 (Ksh13.6 million)-a-week deal, with former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare as his assistant
Trump calls for cancellation of Airforce One order
US President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to cut government costs by cancelling the order for new planes to carry the American president.
Nairobians too busy to vote: Majority of Nairobians at 25 percent have expressly said they will not vote in the 2017 general elections s they are too busy for the
KRA to miss tax collection target due to inefficiency, Cytonn report reveals High targets and an inability by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to effectively tax the informal sector have
