Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru killed in road accident

Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru died on Tuesday morning in a road accident on the Thika-Murang’a Highway. Gakuru was pronounced dead at the Thika Level Four Hospital where he had been rushed for emergency treatment alongside his driver and Personal Assistant who is in critical condition. County officials say he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. According to police, the accident was caused by a tyre burst that occurred as a result of heavy rainfall.

CS Najib Balala says Supreme Court will dismiss petitions against Uhuru’s October victory

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says the Supreme Court will dismiss three cases challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s October 26 repeat poll victory. He said the cases filed by former Kilome MP Harun Mwau, and activists Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalif do not hold water. Balala added that the country’s economy has suffered for the past six months due to political tensions.

Kitutu Chache election delayed following KIEMS kit hitch

Voting at Daraja Mbili Primary School in Kitutu Chache South constituency was delayed for hours today after Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kits failed to work. Many who turned up to vote left in protest saying they had to attend to their businesses. Immediate former MP Richard Onyonka is facing off with Jubilee’s Anthony Kibagendi and ODM’s Samuel Omwando. Despite being open from 6am, there was low turnout in a number of polling stations. By 9am, only 20 people had voted at the Daraja Mbili Primary School where there are 400 registered voters. The constituency has about 59,000 registered voters.

Business highlights

Treasury says Economic growth will rebound in 2018

The National Treasury says Kenya’s economy should rebound in 2018 after a slowdown this year that was caused by drought and political turmoil during a prolonged election cycle. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said today that economic growth is forecast to rise to more than 6 per cent next year and to move towards 7 per cent in the medium term. He had earlier trimmed the 2017 forecast to 5% from a previous projection of 5.5%.

EAPCC posts Ksh1.5 billion loss as production challengers hamper cement maker

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) has posted a net loss of Ksh1.5 billion for the year to June compared to a net profit of Ksh4.1 billion last year. The cement maker says its sales during the period under review fell 22% to Ksh6.9 billion following production challenges and downward pressure on retail prices due to excess supply.

Diaspora remittances hit Ksh18 billion mark

Diaspora remittances increased to US$176.098 million (Ksh18.25 billion) in September after rising by over one-fifth over the same month in 2016, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has said. The amount received during the electioneering month was Ksh3.41 billion or 22.98% more than US$143.188 million (Ksh14.84 billion) in September. This was the second month in a row the remittances touched a record high after hitting US$166.412 million (Ksh17.25 billion) in August.

Sports highlights

West Ham name David Moyes as new manager

West Ham have announced David Moyes as their new manager on a six-month contract. The 54-year-old, whose Sunderland side were relegated from the Premier League last season, succeeds Slaven Bilic, who was sacked on Monday with West Ham 18th in the table.

Boreham Wood to face Coventry in FA Cup second round

Non-league Boreham Wood have been drawn away at former winners Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup. Boreham, 10th in the National League, will travel to the League Two side on the weekend of 2 and 3 December. Oxford City, in the sixth-tier National North, have a trip to League Two leaders Notts County.

Allardyce Allardyce to be Everton boss for rest of season

Everton want former England boss Sam Allardyce to be their new manager for the rest of the season. The 63-year-old is set to sign a £100,000 (Ksh13.6 million)-a-week deal, with former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare as his assistant