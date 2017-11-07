Afternoon Business highlights – November 7, 2017

Treasury says Economic growth will rebound in 2018

The National Treasury says Kenya’s economy should rebound in 2018 after a slowdown this year that was caused by drought and political turmoil during a prolonged election cycle. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said today that economic growth is forecast to rise to more than 6 per cent next year and to move towards 7 per cent in the medium term. He had earlier trimmed the 2017 forecast to 5% from a previous projection of 5.5%.

EAPCC posts Ksh1.5 billion loss as production challengers hamper cement maker

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) has posted a net loss of Ksh1.5 billion for the year to June compared to a net profit of Ksh4.1 billion last year. The cement maker says its sales during the period under review fell 22% to Ksh6.9 billion following production challenges and downward pressure on retail prices due to excess supply.

Diaspora remittances hit Ksh18 billion mark

Diaspora remittances increased to US$176.098 million (Ksh18.25 billion) in September after rising by over one-fifth over the same month in 2016, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has said. The amount received during the electioneering month was Ksh3.41 billion or 22.98% more than US$143.188 million (Ksh14.84 billion) in September. This was the second month in a row the remittances touched a record high after hitting US$166.412 million (Ksh17.25 billion) in August.