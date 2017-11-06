Sports highlights – November 6, 2017

Cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor wins New York City Marathon

Two-time World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor clinched his maiden marathon win in New York City after clocking 2:10:53, beating compatriot Wilson Kipsang who came second in the men’s race on Sunday. Kamworor, 24, held off Kipsang, a former world record holder to win the major race and avenge his performance in 2015 at the same course where he finished second in a season best of 2:10:48.

Leighton Baines fires Everton to dramatic comeback with 3-2 win against Watford

Goals from Oumar Niasse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leighton Baines saw Everton come back from two goals down to beat Watford 3-2 in a dramatic contest at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Christian Kabasele gave Watford a commanding 2-0 lead early in the second half, but goals from Niasse, Calvert-Lewin and Baines’ spot-kick in stoppage-time ensured an incredible fightback.

Heung-Min Son secures win for Tottenham in Crystal Palace clash

Heung-Min Son’s second-half strike saw Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Wembley as Mauricio Pochettino’s side stayed in touch with Man City at the top of the Premier League. The South Korean forward scored the winner midway through the second period with a well-struck shot from the edge of the area.