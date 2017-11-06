Safaricom Foundation Sets aside Sh26 Million for free Medical Camps

Safaricom Foundation has partnered with the Kenya Diabetes Management and Information Centre (DMI) to offer free medical services to Kenyans across the country. Safaricom Foundation will contribute Sh26 million to fund the medical camps over the next one year.

Since 2005 the two organisations have teamed up to reach close to 300,000 people across the country. In addition to the Sh26 million set aside for the latest camps, Safaricom Foundation has over last the 12 years contributed over Kes 167 million towards the program which has so far featured 119 free medical camps.

“Health is one of our main areas of focus as a foundation and our objective is to improve the health status of vulnerable Kenyans. This ties in with the Sustainable Development Goal number 3 which calls for good health and well-being for all. As a foundation we are committed to making a contribution to these goals through the partnerships we have with organizations like DMI.” said Safaricom Foundation Trustee, Josephine Kamanthe.

Services offered during the medical camps include diabetes and cancer screening, dental and eye checks, family planning, VCT services, deworming and general checkups.

“Through these camps we are able to sensitize more people about non-communicable diseases like diabetes and the role that a healthy lifestyle plays in preventing such ailments,” said Kenya Diabetes Management and Information Centre Executive Director Eva Muchemi

The funds will be used to cater for 6 free medical camps and 3 diabetes youth camps across the country for the next one year.