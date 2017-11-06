Newspaper summaries – November 6, 2017

Daily Nation

Lobby expected to file petition challenging Uhuru win

A lobby is expected to file a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the October 26 presidential poll. President Kenyatta was on Monday last week declared the winner of the poll that was ordered by the court on September 1. The election was boycotted by opposition National Super Alliance’s Raila Odinga. However, We-the-People, a group that styles itself as a citizens’ alliance, has argued that the poll was neither credible nor legitimate and will this morning petition the Supreme Court over the outcome.

Over 600,000 candidates sit for KSCE tests across Kenya

More than 600,000 candidates across Kenya are set to begin their Form Four national exams at 8am this morning. The testing of 615,772 in 9,350 centres will start with mathematics alternative ‘A’ exam at 8am followed by chemistry at 11.30am.

LSK Council hit by two ouster motions

Two separate motions for removal of the Law Society of Kenya Council have been filed as political and personal differences threaten to consume the country’s premier bar association. Amid the ouster motions, the LSK Council has moved to scuttle the motions by cancelling the society’s special general meeting that was scheduled to take place on November 11 at the Hilton Hotel, Nairobi. The SGM was originally called to have the members adopt the regulations in line with the new LSK Act.

The Standard

You have until midnight to challenge Uhuru poll victory

Developments at the Supreme Court will determine whether President Uhuru Kenyatta can assume office for a second term on November 14, the earliest possible date. Midnight is the deadline for anyone who wants to file a petition challenging President Kenyatta’s win in the October 26 repeat presidential election. Electoral commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Uhuru president-elect on October 30 after garnering 7.4 million votes (98 per cent) in the poll boycotted by Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

NGOs targetted hours to petition deadline

A fierce battle has exploded between three Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and their prefect, the NGOs Co-ordination Board, hours to the deadline for filing of possible presidential petitions at the Supreme Court. Three civil society organisations — Inuka Kenya, Katiba Institute and Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) — have been directed to report to the Fazul Mohammed-led board tomorrow to respond to a series of allegations leveled against them.

Presidential escort unit officer arrested over theft at Ruiru GSU camp

A police officer attached to presidential escort unit has been arrested after he stole a colleague’s pistol and tried to sell it at Sh100,000 in Nairobi. The officer based at Ruiru General Service Unit (GSU) camp is said to have stolen the Jericho pistol with 15 bullets from their armoury and handed it to a suspected broker based in Kawangware, Nairobi.

The Star

Uhuru’s victory to be challenged in court today

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bid for a second term faces a first major hurdle as a fresh petition challenging his October 26 victory is filed at the Supreme Court today. The Star has established that the petition will be filed by a coterie of civil society organisations, setting the stage for yet another major legal duel at the apex court.

Uhuru, Raila meet for the first time after poll

President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga yesterday met for the first time since the presidential re-run that was boycotted by the opposition alliance. The two political nemeses, together with Chief Justice David Maraga, whose ruling on the August 8 presidential election precipitated the fresh polls, were among the hundreds of Kenyans who attended the first centenary celebrations of All Saints’ Cathedral.

Drunk youths disrupt meeting aimed at sensitising them against alcohol abuse

Irate youths on Saturday disrupted a drug and alcohol sensitisation meeting in Imenti, claiming it was meant to do away with cheap liquor. The drunk youths questioned area MCA and Meru county executive for youth and sports Daniel Kiogora about their plans for cheap alcohol in the area. The two had organised the meeting. The drama ensued when Kiogora rose to speak. The youths demanded that he should not speak about bhang.

Business Daily

Business picks up as guns fall silent in Kisumu after demos

After the sounds of gunfire died down in Kisumu this week and cool winds from Lake Victoria neutralised the choking fumes of tear gas, businesses slowly started to reopen. Weeks of rioting had resulted in looting, harassment of motorists and pedestrians by criminals disguised as protesters, and police brutality. Kisumu was a ghost town. Once the demonstrations started, many businesses — including banks in the central business district, hotels, mama mbogas, fishmongers and open air markets — were forced to close shop. But vehicles are now back on the roads, with the ongoing rains playing a role in washing away litter and ashes from tyres razed during the standoff. Boulders, which protesters used as road blocks, have also been removed.

Mailu on the spot over staff hiring

Afya House has once again been thrust into the eye of a storm after it emerged that a senior official in charge of medicine quality control and regulation has remained in office for months despite a court order stopping his appointment. High-level correspondence between the Ministry of Health and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) shows that Fred Siyoi remains in office as the acting Chief Pharmacist and registrar of the board despite an August 18 court order that barred him from holding the position on grounds that he is not qualified for it.

KenGen told to pay the taxman Sh650m interest

The taxman has slapped the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) KEGN • 9.05 ▲ 0.56% with Sh650 million interest arising from a contested multibillion tax demand. The power producer on Wednesday said it was optimistic of a reprieve from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) who is demanding Sh2.43 billion tax, the interest as well as unspecified penalty.