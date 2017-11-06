News headlines

News highlights

NASA will be disbanded, claims Governor Waititu

The National Super Alliance coalition will soon be disbanded after its leader Raila Odinga ambandons his co-principals, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has said. The Governor has claimed that the party’s recent boycott of companies that allegedly support the Jubilee Party is a ploy to silence his co-principals, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi, who he claims Raila is misleading.

Senator James Orengo rejects Uhuru Presidency, vows to swear in Raila in two weeks

Siaya Senator James Orengo has said that the NASA party will swear in Raila Odinga as President in two weeks. Addressing a rally in Kamukunji grounds in Kibra on Sunday, Orengo said the coalition does not support Uhuru Kenyatta’s win and refutes it legitimacy. He stated that the party will not be intimidated by what he described as a fake government.

State’s Financial Management System is a waste of time and money, says Uasin Gishu Governor

The government’s Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS)has crippled operations at the county level and should be scrapped, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has said. Mandago argues that the systemis a disgrace and a major bottleneck to the success of devolution.

Business highlights

Tuskys makes a stab at premium market with Muthaiga expansion plans

Retailer Tusker Mattresses has announced plans to enhance its footprint on the premium market segment. As part of the plans, the retailer with a branch complement of 62 stores in Kenya (55) and Uganda (7), has sealed an agreement to expand and upgrade its Tuskys Thigiri Chap Chap Convenience store to a fully-fledged supermarket. According to Tusker Mattresses CEO Dan Githua, the firm has signed a new lease at the New Muthaiga Mall, to develop a premium market focused supermarket.

Tatu City to apply for power generation contract

Tatu City developers will soon apply for power generation licence with the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC). Tatu City Power Company will on November 20 seek the licence if no individual, company or association objects to the request. The firm plans to supply the power to consumers but has not publicly disclosed the generation method or cost.

Youth Ministry set to launch mobile Huduma Centres

The Ministry of Youth and Gender plans to procure specialised trucks fitted with facilities to create portable workstations under the initiative dubbed Huduma Mashinani following the success of Huduma Centres. Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said yesterday the that the move underscores the Government’s commitment to transforming the provision of public services.

Sports highlights

Cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor wins New York City Marathon

Two-time World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor clinched his maiden marathon win in New York City after clocking 2:10:53, beating compatriot Wilson Kipsang who came second in the men’s race on Sunday. Kamworor, 24, held off Kipsang, a former world record holder to win the major race and avenge his performance in 2015 at the same course where he finished second in a season best of 2:10:48.

Leighton Baines fires Everton to dramatic comeback with 3-2 win against Watford

Goals from Oumar Niasse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leighton Baines saw Everton come back from two goals down to beat Watford 3-2 in a dramatic contest at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Christian Kabasele gave Watford a commanding 2-0 lead early in the second half, but goals from Niasse, Calvert-Lewin and Baines’ spot-kick in stoppage-time ensured an incredible fightback.

Heung-Min Son secures win for Tottenham in Crystal Palace clash

Heung-Min Son’s second-half strike saw Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Wembley as Mauricio Pochettino’s side stayed in touch with Man City at the top of the Premier League. The South Korean forward scored the winner midway through the second period with a well-struck shot from the edge of the area.