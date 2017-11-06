Evening news headlines

News highlights

Government given seven day ultimatum to honour deal with lecturers

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has asked the government to honour a deal dubbed the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) 2013-2017 in seven days by threatening to prolong their ongoing strike. The Union said the strike will continue indefinitely until the their demands are met. Speaking during the official launch of lecturer strike at Maseno main campus, Wickliffe Odwuor UASU Chairman Maseno Chapter said the sooner the government releases the funds the sooner institutions can prepare for student graduations.

Give Raila a government job, Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti tells Uhuru

Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti has called for the swearing in of President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta, urging the Jubilee Pary leader to make peace with his political rival, NASA party leader, Raila Odinga. Mwiti has advised the two to secure a government position for Raila so that the country may get back on track.

Cholera scare hits Mombasa hospital as Health Ministry moves to contain disease

Two people with cholera-like symptoms have been isolated by health officials in Mombasa County as the government moves to contain an outbreak that has hit parts of the country. The two are are being treated in an isolation ward, County Chief Health Officer Khadija Shikely said.

Business highlights

Environment Authority seeks public approval over Isiolo and Kitui power lines

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) is seeking public input on the environmental impact of setting up power lines in Isiolo and Kitui by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO). In Kitui, the firm has proposed the construction of a 132kV transmission line through Mutomo, which will terminate at Kibwezi in Makueni County. It also wants to construct a 220kV transmission line from Isiolo substation, through Garbatulla, to Garissa.

Political jitters bear down on Mombasa port operations

Off-take of cargo has slowed down during the electioneering period, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has said. TKPA Head of Corporate Affairs Bernard Osero noted that although imports have been flowing into the harbour normally, challenges have been experienced in the picking up the goods.

Kenya Orchards faces penalty for breaking CMA regulations

Kenya Orchards, one of the country’s leading food processors, is facing penalties for breaching regulatory guidelines when it failed to immediately notify the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) after it hired a new chief executive in July. Vipul Patel took over from Sudhir Damodar Vaidya as the boss of Kenya Orchards on July 31. The law requires companies to publish a notice in the newspapers. Kenya’s Capital Markets Act allows the regulator to take action that ranges from public reprimand to financial penalties of up to Ksh10 million.

Sports highlights

West Ham sacks Manager Slaven Bilic after poor start to Premier League season

Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Ham following their poor start to the new season. The Hammers have won only two of their opening 11 Premier League matches and were defeated 4-1 at home by Liverpool on Saturday. That defeat has left them in 18th place and Bilic, whose position had come under review twice already this season, has now paid the price for their slow start.

Nice Striker Mario Balotelli scores before being sent off in clash with Dijon

Mario Balotelli scored before being sent off in Nice’s Ligue 1 clash with Dijon. The Italian striker converted a penalty five minutes from half-time for his sixth league goal of the campaign. He was then sent off for the third time in Ligue 1 since moving to Nice at the start of last season, receiving a straight red card for chopping down Dijon defender Cedric Yambere from behind with a minute left.

Everton’s Morgan Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas sent away from training

Everton duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas were sent away from training on Saturday afternoon due to a lack of effort, according to Sky sources. Schneiderlin and Mirallas were told to leave the training session at Finch Farm by caretaker-manager David Unsworth. The pair were subsequently omitted from Everton’s matchday squad for the 3-2 Premier League win over Watford at Goodison Park on Sunday.