Eve D’souza gets a show on Maisha Magic East as Varshita

Varshita! Highlights the underlying psychological conflicts around inter-racial marriages in Kenya ethnicity, culture, and religion

The comedy is set in Nairobi and speaks to existing and little spoken about realities around interracial relationships

Maisha Magic East is yet to serve up its audiences with a new comedy about love and relationships that speaks to the struggles facing inter-cultural and specifically inter-racial marriages.

“The comedy aims to mirror real-life scenarios that exist in modern day society through comedy. Maisha Magic East is committed to delivering content that our viewers can easily relate to. This creates an immediate connection between the show and characters. Entertainment is a way of life that brings people together around shared passions and connect them with new and existing realities. At Maisha Magic, we aim to deliver this experience to our viewers each time we put out a new show.”Head of Channel Maisha Magic East.

Varshita, played by popular actor and scriptwriter Eve D’souza and Donnovan, a stage name used by Maqbul Mohammed depicts a crazy, pathetic and tragic relationship of two lovers who find themselves in an unexplainable love affair.

Don, the sworn life bachelor is a laid-back tech-prenuer, while Varshita is the loud dramatic, obsessive and a little unhinged former model, hung up on past glory. Her single most important mission in life is to get Don to marry her. Varshita soon finds herself betrothed to a perfect Indian young man from a wealthy family called Manish. Varshita must now tell her parents that she has been in a relationship with an African man who she intends to marry.

The situations the couple and their families find themselves in make for crazy but usually hilarious comedy, that makes the show, the ultimate textbook example of dysfunctional families and a couple that should never have gotten together in the first place.

Varshita! Started airing on Maisha Magic East last Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 7.30pm and will be airing on the same day and time on Maisha Magic East, DStv (Channel 158) and GOtv (Channel 4).