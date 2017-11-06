Business highlights – November 6, 2017

Tuskys targets premium market with Muthaiga expansion plans

Retailer Tusker Mattresses has announced plans to enhance its footprint on the premium market segment. As part of the plans, the retailer with a branch complement of 62 stores in Kenya (55) and Uganda (7), has sealed an agreement to expand and upgrade its Tuskys Thigiri Chap Chap Convenience store to a fully-fledged supermarket. According to Tusker Mattresses CEO Dan Githua, the firm has signed a new lease at the New Muthaiga Mall, to develop a premium market focused supermarket.

Tatu City to apply for power generation contract

Tatu City developers will soon apply for power generation licence with the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC). Tatu City Power Company will on November 20 seek the licence if no individual, company or association objects to the request. The firm plans to supply the power to consumers but has not publicly disclosed the generation method or cost.

Youth Ministry set to launch mobile Huduma Centres

The Ministry of Youth and Gender plans to procure specialised trucks fitted with facilities to create portable workstations under the initiative dubbed Huduma Mashinani following the success of Huduma Centres. Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said yesterday the that the move underscores the Government’s commitment to transforming the provision of public services.