Afternoon sports highlights – November 6, 2017

AFC Leopards best Nakumatt as team moves closer to KPL top 10 ranking

AFC Leopards star, Andrew Tololwa scored the only goal of the match as his team beat Nakumatt FC 1-0 to move 12th on the Kenyan Premier league rankings. Nakumatt, who are battling to stay afloat amidst a financial crisis still found within themselves some strength to fight especially in the second half, but they could not find the back of the net.

Michael Keane called up by England for Germany and Brazil friendlies

Michael Keane has been drafted into the England squad for this month’s games against Germany and Brazil. The Everton defender returned from a recent injury in time to play in the Super Sunday 3-2 win over Watford. Keane has now been added to the group of players due to report to St George’s Park on Monday ahead of the upcoming double-header at Wembley Stadium.

Wales Midfielder Jonny Williams withdraws from squad ahead of France and Panama clash

Jonny Williams has withdrawn from the Wales squad for the friendly matches against France and Panama. The Crystal Palace midfielder has been replaced by Barnsley’s Ryan Hedges. Chris Coleman’s team face France in Paris on Friday and then host Panama in Cardiff on 14 November. Wales were already without Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, fellow forward Hal Robson-Kanu of West Brom and Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws, who are all injured.