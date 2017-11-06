Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Groups contesting Uhuru’s Presidency expect outcome of petition on November 16

According to the Constitution, the Supreme Court has four days to hear and determine disputes in regard to Uhuru Kenyatta’s contested re-election. If the case is not knocked out at the preliminary stage, a hearing will start on Monday, November 13. By November 16, the court must decide whether to uphold President Kenyatta’s win or send Kenyans to the polls within 60 days, one more time. A number of groups have already indicated that they will be challenging the election outcome.

Health Ministry accused of neglecting Coast Provincial General Hospital

The Ministry of Health has been acused of neglecting Coast Provincial General Hospital, a facility that Mombasa authorities say is underfunded. Health Executive nominee Hazel Koitaba said other counties from the region must contribute so their only referral hospital can continue its operations. She argued that conditional grants from the Ministry of Health are not enough to keep the hospital running.

Sonko cracks down on Nairobi water cartels

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has cracked down on cartels who he said were planning to sabotage his administration by tapping water and blocking main pipes supplying water to Mathare residents. The Governor said Mathare residents will now have access to clean water. He stated that his ongoing operation will be extended to other areas within the city.

Business highlights

Kenya Airways and KLM partner with European tour operator to boost tourist numbers

Kenya Airways (KQ) and KLM have partnered with TUI, one of the largest charter airline operator in Europe, to boost tourist numbers in Kenya. The partnership targets tourists taking package trips to Kenya’s various top destinations including the coastal towns of Mombasa and Diani as well as the Maasai Mara National Reserve. Under the partnership, TUI (formerly known as Thompson) will book its Kenya-bound customers on Kenya Airways and KLM flights. Customers will be connected to their tourist destination through Kenya Airways hub, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi.

Nairobi ranked among world’s top 100 welcoming cities

Nairobi has been ranked the 93rd most welcoming city in the world by a survey conducted by online travel specialists, TravelBird. Nairobi managed to beat seven other cities, icluding Cairo, Phnom Penh, Colombo, Moscow, Hanoi, Bucharest, and Budapest, to make it to Top 100 most welcoming cities to tourists. Singapore came first, followed by Stockholm, Helsinki, San Francisco and Rotterdam. Singapore topped for being able to successfully manage its high visitor volumes with the best airport in the world and cultivating a safe city ecosystem.

Uber slaps Kenya riders with waiting fees

Uber has started charging a waiting fee on its riders to compensate drivers made to wait by customers for lengthy periods. Uber East Africa spokesperson Janet Kemboi said the fee is intended to encourage riders to request a taxi when they are ready to go. On driver’s arrival, the online taxi-hailing firm will send a notification to the rider advising that the per-minute charge will apply after the allowed first five minutes of waiting.

Sports highlights

AFC Leopards best Nakumatt as team moves closer to KPL top 10 ranking

AFC Leopards star, Andrew Tololwa scored the only goal of the match as his team beat Nakumatt FC 1-0 to move 12th on the Kenyan Premier league rankings. Nakumatt, who are battling to stay afloat amidst a financial crisis still found within themselves some strength to fight especially in the second half, but they could not find the back of the net.

Michael Keane called up by England for Germany and Brazil friendlies

Michael Keane has been drafted into the England squad for this month’s games against Germany and Brazil. The Everton defender returned from a recent injury in time to play in the Super Sunday 3-2 win over Watford. Keane has now been added to the group of players due to report to St George’s Park on Monday ahead of the upcoming double-header at Wembley Stadium.

Wales Midfielder Jonny Williams withdraws from squad ahead of France and Panama clash

Jonny Williams has withdrawn from the Wales squad for the friendly matches against France and Panama. The Crystal Palace midfielder has been replaced by Barnsley’s Ryan Hedges. Chris Coleman’s team face France in Paris on Friday and then host Panama in Cardiff on 14 November. Wales were already without Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, fellow forward Hal Robson-Kanu of West Brom and Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws, who are all injured.