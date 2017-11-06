Afternoon business highlights – November 6, 2017

Kenya Airways and KLM partner with European tour operator to boost tourist numbers
Kenya Airways (KQ) and KLM have partnered with TUI, one of the largest charter airline operator in Europe, to boost tourist numbers in Kenya. The partnership targets tourists taking package trips to Kenya’s various top destinations including the coastal towns of Mombasa and Diani as well as the Maasai Mara National Reserve. Under the partnership, TUI (formerly known as Thompson) will book its Kenya-bound customers on Kenya Airways and KLM flights. Customers will be connected to their tourist destination through Kenya Airways hub, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi.
Nairobi ranked among world’s top 100 welcoming cities
Nairobi has been ranked the 93rd most welcoming city in the world by a survey conducted by online travel specialists, TravelBird. Nairobi managed to beat seven other cities, icluding Cairo, Phnom Penh, Colombo, Moscow, Hanoi, Bucharest, and Budapest, to make it to Top 100 most welcoming cities to tourists. Singapore came first, followed by Stockholm, Helsinki, San Francisco and Rotterdam. Singapore topped for being able to successfully manage its high visitor volumes with the best airport in the world and cultivating a safe city ecosystem.
Uber slaps Kenya riders with waiting fees
Uber has started charging a waiting fee on its riders to compensate drivers made to wait by customers for lengthy periods. Uber East Africa spokesperson Janet Kemboi said the fee is intended to encourage riders to request a taxi when they are ready to go. On driver’s arrival, the online taxi-hailing firm will send a notification to the rider advising that the per-minute charge will apply after the allowed first five minutes of waiting.
