News headlines

News highlights

Vihiga, Busia, Kakamega, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia County leaders slam NASA’s plan to boycott consumer goods

Vihiga, Busia, Kakamega, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia County leaders have urged their onstituents to ignore calls from the National Super Alliance coalition to boycot products from companies that allegedly support the ruling Jubilee Party. The leaders, who were led by former Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba, said there was no need to stop using the services since a number of the depend on them while others are employed by those companies.

Over 400 nurses sacked for abandoning posts

As many as 427 nurses in Murang’a county have been sacked following their strike. The countrywide industrial action ended on Thursday after the Nurses’ Union and the Council of Governors signed a return to work formula. The county said the nurses were dismissed for absconding duty. Murang’a County Executive in Charge of Health, Joseph Mbai said the nurses had been replaced after several pleas by the county government to resume work.

Bungoma County Public Service Board accused of accepting bribes

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has warned his County Public Service Board against taking bribes from potential recruits vying for the position of Chief Officers. Speaking in Kanduyi on Saturday, Wangamati said he was aware that some people have paid up to Ksh50,000 to members of the Board. He warned that such corruption will not be entertained and only those who merit will be allowed to serve in his government. The Board is currently holding interviews for the 15 slots of Chief Officers.

Business highlights

Health Ministry suspends NHIF outpatient visit limit



Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has suspended the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) decision to limit outpatient visits in hospitals to only four per year. Mailu said the decision comes amid public outcry and will be effective immediately until further notice. The CS stated that in the meantime, further consultations will be held between the NHIF board and other stakeholders to find a more permanent solution.

Tea farmers set to elect new Directors on Tuesday

More than 200,000 tea farmers will move to elect new directors for the 54 Tea Factory Companies managed by Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Management Services Limited on Tuesday. The annual elections will be conducted in 106 electoral areas of the 53 tea factory companies, with shareholders of each factory required to elect two of six directors who are on rotation.The tea farmers elect one-third of factory company directors on rotation and the candidates are subject to the nomination process according to Company Act 2015.

Sports highlights

West Ham suffer 1-4 defeat as Liverpool closes gap on top 5

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool increased the pressure on Slaven Bilic with a 4-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday. The win sees Liverpool close the gap on the top five, all of whom play on Sunday, while West Ham continue to hover above the relegation zone after another underwhelming performance.The home side were booed off at half-time and full-time, and manager Bilic now heads into the two-week international break with his job potentially under threat.

Bournemouth secures vital 92nd minute victory against Newcastle

Steve Cook scored a 92nd-minute winner to give Bournemouth a vital 1-0 victory at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.Cook arrived in the area from an Andrew Surman corner at the death, meeting it with a bullet a header past Rob Elliot to give struggling Bournemouth all three points.Asmir Begovic and Elliot kept the scores level in the first half with two fine saves each, while Dwight Gayle had a goal ruled out for offside, despite replays showing he was just level.

Barcelona beat Sevilla to secure four-point lead at the top of La Liga

Paco Alcacer scored twice as La Liga leaders Barcelona battled past Sevilla during a rain-soaked contest.The forward, 24, played alongside celebrated pair Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez but outshone both with a goal either side of the interval.He slotted home his first after 23 minutes from Suarez’s long pass.Sevilla equalised after the break when Guido Pizarro headed in, but Alcacer put Barca back in front soon after when he poked in Ivan Rakitic’s cross.