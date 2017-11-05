Archbishop of Canterbury calls for peace and reconciliation following meeting with President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has met the Most Rev. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who is in Kenya to attend the centenary celebrations of the All Saints Cathedral.

At the meeting at State House, Archbishop Welby congratulated President Kenyatta following his victory in the October 26 fresh presidential election and prayed for Kenya to remain peaceful and stable.

“I encourage Kenyans to reconcile, maintain peace and remain united,” Archbishop Welby said.

Centenary celebrations of the All Saints Cathedral, the national Cathedral of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), will be concluding today

President Kenyatta emphasised that his main vision is to see a united and prosperous Kenya, an all-inclusive nation where all Kenyans have equal opportunity to achieve their potential.

The President welcomed Archbishop Welby back to the country and applauded the Church’s role in improving the lives of Kenyans.

Archbishop Welby was accompanied by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, Bishop Antony Poggo and Rev. Francis Awando among others.