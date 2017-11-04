News headlines

News highlights

DP Ruto slams Raila’s boycott calls, tells companies to shun NASA plan



Deputy PresidentWilliam Ruto hasaccused National Super Alliance party leader Raila Odinga of scheming to extort money from companies through his opposition party’s boycott plan. NASA legislators on Friday asked its supporters not to use Safaricom, Bidco Industries and Brookside products and services as part of a move to protest President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win this week. Ruto has slammed the opposition, accusing them of extortion. He has urged corporates not to bow to their whim.

Mombasa Republican Council shuts down talk of Coast secession

The Mombasa Republican Council (MRC), a former secessionist group, has faulted a section of coast leaders led by governors Ali Joho (Mombasa) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) for awakening the secession debate.The group’s Spokesperson Rashid Mraja told a media conference Friday that the call by the two leaders was anchored on selfish political interests and does not represent the aspirations of people living in the six coastal counties.\Joho and Kingi revived the debate as part of protests by the Opposition after the repeat presidential election won by President Uhuru Kenyatta after his rival Raila Odinga boycotted the exercise, even though his name was retained on the ballot.

Jubilee tones down rhetoric against NASA’s call for Constitutional reforms

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has said the Jubilee Party is ready to support minimum reforms to the Constitution to address some of the issues raised by the Opposition. “As Jubilee, we will support a parliamentary process and any amendments to the Constitution that is in the interest of 45 million Kenyans. We cannot change the law to award jobs to a few political elites,” he told Saturday Standard.

Business highlights

House prices fall due to political unrest

The current political climate in Kenya and the slowdown in private sector credit, in part due to a government move to cap interest rates, has seen the housing sector experience the biggest slowdown since 2015, Kenya Bankers Association’s CEO Habil Olaka has said.House prices across Kenya during the third quarter of 2017 registered the lowest rate of growth in the last three years, recording only a 0.42 per cent rise, according to the Association’s Housing Price Index.

KQ appoints new Managers kicking turnaround strategy into high gear

Kenya Airways CEO, Sebastian Mikosz, has appointed four senior executives in an ongoing reorganisation of the airline’s management that has followed the exit of seven top executives in the past month.Mr Mikosz, through an internal memo to staff on Friday, announced that Hellen Mwariri had been appointed the new acting chief finance officer (CFO) replacing Dick Murianki, who has moved back to head the airline’s cargo unit at his own request. Teodosia Osir is the new acting general counsel and head of corporate affairs, a new department formed to oversee KQ’s strategy and special projects, public affairs, investor relations and legal.Ms Osir was until this appointment the head of legal, a position she held for six years. Bridgette Imbuga has taken over as the acting head the human resources department, succeeding Lucy Muhiu, who held the post (also in an acting capacity) until her exit from the company in early October. The information technology office, a new position created to enable the airline boost its communication efforts through digital platforms, will be headed by Peter Mungai in an acting capacity.

Private sector activity buckles under weight of political uncertainty

Private sector activity in Kenya dropped to a record low in October as prolonged political instability exerted a heavy toll on the economy, survey data showed on Friday.The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing and services slumped to 34.4 from 40.9 in September, its lowest since the series began in January 2014. Economists say the heated political temperature has resulted in a challenging couple of months for Kenya’s private sector. Output has contracted for six straight months, according to the PMI, and Qureishi said last month’s drop was the sharpest since the series began, as output, new orders and employment contracted.

Sports highlights

Wolves four points clear after beating Fulham 2-0

Championship leaders Wolves opened up a four-point lead at the top as they comfortably disposed of Fulham.First-half headers by Romain Saiss and Leo Bonatini, a 10th goal of the season for the Championship’s top scorer, secured a fourth straight home win.Fulham were not without a threat, going closest through Kevin McDonald.But Wolves could have won by more at Molineux as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men claimed an eighth clean sheet in 16 league games.

Arsenal player Santi Cazorla lucky to walk again after infection eats his Achilles tendon, doctors say

Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla says doctors told him he should be satisfied just to walk again after he contracted gangrene following an operation.The 32-year-old Spain international last played in October 2016 and had ankle surgery two months later.Despite eight operations, the wound did not heal and became infected.Midfielder Cazorla told Marca the infection had “eaten” the Achilles tendon on his right leg, adding: “There was eight centimetres of it missing.”

Real Madrid want Philippe Coutinho and Dele Alli

Real Madrid are ready to compete with Barcelona to sign Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25. The Spanish giants Real are also interested in Tottenham’s 21-year-old England midfielder Dele Alli. (Marca)Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has not ruled out making another move for Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28.