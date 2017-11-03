Sports highlights – November 3 2017

CAF makes bid for Kenya to host 2019 U20 World Cup
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has made a proposal for Kenya to host the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Kenya has officially been listed down as one of the bidders with India, host of the recently concluded Under-17 World Cup, Mexico and Poland also included.
Arsenal, Red Star Belgrade draw sees Gunners qualify for Europa League round of 32
Arsenal sealed their place in the Europa League round of 32 with an unconvincing goalless draw with Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates. The Gunners failed to replicate their victory over Red Star a fortnight ago, but a draw, coupled with Cologne’s victory over BATE Borisov, secured their passage to the knockout phase.
Lyon knocks Everton out of Europa League
Ten-man Everton were knocked out of the Europa League with defeat at Lyon as David Unsworth’s hopes of being made their permanent manager were dealt a further blow. The defeat coupled with Atalanta’s 1-1 draw against Apollon Limassol means the Toffees cannot progress from the group stage with two matches remaining.
