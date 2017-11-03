Newspaper summaries – November 3 2017

Daily Nation

Students bear the brunt of strike as dons stay away

Public university students started to feel the effect of the lecturers’ strike which entered its second day Thursday as a number of them went without classes. This is as the University Academic Staff Union insisted that the strike would only be called off after the government releases Sh5.2 billion to cater for the new salary and house allowances. Uasu secretary-general Constantine Wasonga said the strike was holding well except in some of their chapters such as Dedan Kimathi University.

Bunge La Mwananchi opposes Nasa’s People’s Assembly

Bunge La Mwananchi has opposed the establishment of a People’s Assembly as proposed by the National Super Alliance (Nasa), saying that would be a duplicate of what they have. On Tuesday Nasa leader Raila Odinga announced that the coalition will not recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election but instead have a People`s Assembly to charts the country’s back to democracy, constitutionalism and the rule law.

Expect more rains, says weatherman

Most parts of the country are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next four days, the Meteorological Department has said. According to the latest five-day forecast released on Wednesday, rainfall is expected to continue in several parts, with Coast residents being warned to brace for a heavy downpour. The counties of Isiolo, Wajir and Mandera in the north east, and Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho and Trans Nzoia lying west of the Rift Valley, are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The Standard

Battle over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election heads back to the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will once again be the theatre where the legal battle over the presidential election standoff between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga plays out. Thursday, Jubilee Party filed a pre-emptive petition seeking a declaration to uphold Uhuru’s election in the October 26 repeat election. Uhuru got 7.4 million votes (98 per cent) in the vote boycotted by Raila, the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate.

Court quashes petition against National Assembly Chief Whip

The court has dismissed a petition challenging the victory of National Assembly Chief Whip and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali. David Wamatsi, who contested the seat and lost, had filed a petition challenging the victory of Mr Washiali (Jubilee) who garnered 13,849 against his 9,315 votes.

NASA set in motion calls to people’s assembly and operationalise NRM

The Opposition has set in motion its plans to destabilise the Jubilee government through civil disobedience and boycotting certain products. A 15-member National Super Alliance (NASA) committee will this weekend start issuing the list of products by firms they claim are sympathetic to Jubilee Party.

The Star

Withdrawal to cost NASA parties cash

The withdrawal of Opposition chief Raila Odinga from the controversial presidential rerun will cost cash-strapped NASA millions of shillings from the Political Parties Fund. This will make it difficult to fund its ambitious National Resistance Movement — the Million-Man March, the national People’s Assembly, an economic boycott and demonstrations until “legitimate” presidency is restored. Rebellions cost money. Jubilee’s financial war chest will be overflying. By law, only political parties with at least five per cent of the total vote in the last poll are entitled to public funding.

Jubilee ignores Constitution on Political Parties Act

I should start by condemning the Jubilee administration for working in cahoots with its MPs to try and muzzle the Political Parties Fund. It is unfortunate that despite Parliament having enacted the Political Parties’ Act, 2012 that makes it mandatory for 0.3 per cent of the national revenue to be allocated to the Fund, this law is disregarded.

2017 pupils going to day school to learn for free

Candidates sitting this year’s KCPE exam will be the first lot to benefit from free secondary education under the government’s project set to kick off in January. The implementation, which will be done in phases starting with form ones, will fully benefit day scholars as the government will fully cater for their tuition fees by increasing the capitation per student from the current Sh12,870 to Sh22,241.

Business Daily

Kenya Airways HR boss now latest executive to bow out

Kenya Airways’ human resources director has resigned from the national carrier five months after joining from Tata Chemicals Magadi where he held a similar position. Sammy Chepkwony announced his departure through a memo to staff, explaining that he had decided to part ways with the airline effective Thursday to “pursue other interests.” Mr Chepkwony joined KQ on June 2, having been recruited to fill a position that was until then being held in acting capacity by Lucy Muhiu who has also left the company.

Absence of ship won’t affect Sh1.3b heroin case: State

The presence or absence of a vessel suspected to have ferried narcotic drugs does not change the facts of a case in which 12 people have been charged with trafficking, a Mombasa court heard Thursday. Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Alexander Muteti, said that even though the vessel carrying heroin worth Sh1.3 billion was destroyed, the move was made in the spirit of the law. The ship was blown up in the high seas on August 2014, under the supervision of President Uhuru Kenyatta, as a sign of the government’s tough stance against drug trafficking.

Chemelil Sugar wants additional Sh500mn bailout

Cash-strapped Chemelil Sugar Company wants the State to cough up an additional Sh500 million for factory maintenance to enable its return to normal operations. Managing Director Gabriel Nyangweso said the company’s crushing capacity has largely been hampered due to worn out yet critical machine parts.