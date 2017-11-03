News headlines

News highlights

NASA will no longer contest October election, says Minority Leader John Mbadi

There are no plans by the National Super Alliance (NASA) to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the October 26 repeat presidential election, National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi has said. The Suba Member of Parliament has said the move to challenge the outcome of the poll to have it annulled will be a process in vain hence focusing their attention to the People’s Assembly, the latest opposition new formation which he termed will be a vehicle through which they will push their agenda with.

Nurses strike called off after five months

The nurses’ strike which had paralyzed services in county hospitals has been called off. The medical practitioners reached an agreement with the Council of Governors (CoG) and the national government to end the five month industrial action. Speaking at Delta House after reaching an agreement to end the strike, Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Secretary-General Seth Panyako regretted the protracted strike which exposed ordinary Kenyans to pain and suffering and apologized to the patients who had to bear the burden of the industrial action.

Thika Super Highway marked as Nairobi’s most dangerous traffic lane

At least 213 people, have died on 13 city roads since January, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has said, citing vandalism and speeding. The Authority attributed the rising numbers to vandalism of guard rails, refusal to use footbridges, speeding and lack of pedestrian walkways. Thika Superhighway led in the number of fatal accidents in the city with 31 people killed on the interchange. Among victims of the accidents between January and October 29 were 14 pedestrians, two drivers and nine passengers, between Some 45 people died on the road last year.

Business highlights

Nairobi only used 14% of its budget on development in between 2016 and 2017, report reveals

Nairobi County government spent only Kh3.7 billion for development against a target of Sh11.3 billion in the 2016/2017 financial year, which is 14% of total revenue. According to an Annual Report, the county’s recurrent expenditure that includes salaries, allowances, office supplies hit Ksh20 billion representing 78% of total revenue for the period. Some of the development projects in the period under review include refurbishment of buildings, construction of roads, purchase of vehicles and transport equipment, purchase of specialized plants and machinery in different departments.

FAO urges countries to invest in sea food production as 2.7 million Kenyans face starvation

The Food and Agriculture Organization has called on African states to invest more in fish food production as a biting drought continues to limit agricultural output. An FAO study reveals that least 30% of food produced in the world is destroyed by plant pests and diseases. If states that crop production provides about 84% of global food production. FAO data identified 37 countries in the world whose population is facing hunger, 28 of them in Africa including Kenya where 2.7 million people are currently at risk of starvation.

Retail sector holding steady despite economic turmoil

Kenya’s retail sector is among the most attractive for long-term investors in sub-Saharan Africa, a new report by financial advisory firm StratLink has found. The interest is largely fuelled by the sector’s growth which has outperformed the economy in the last five years due to rising households’ disposable income, analysts at said in a monthly update.

Sports Highlights

Kenya should host 2019 U20 World Cup, says CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has made a proposal for Kenya to host the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Kenya has officially been listed down as one of the bidders with India, host of the recently concluded Under-17 World Cup, Mexico and Poland also included.

Arsenal, Red Star Belgrade draw sees Gunners qualify for Europa League round of 32

Arsenal sealed their place in the Europa League round of 32 with an unconvincing goalless draw with Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates. The Gunners failed to replicate their victory over Red Star a fortnight ago, but a draw, coupled with Cologne’s victory over BATE Borisov, secured their passage to the knockout phase.

Lyon knocks Everton out of Europa League

Ten-man Everton were knocked out of the Europa League with defeat at Lyon as David Unsworth’s hopes of being made their permanent manager were dealt a further blow. The defeat coupled with Atalanta’s 1-1 draw against Apollon Limassol means the Toffees cannot progress from the group stage with two matches remaining.