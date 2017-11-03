Nestlé marks Africa Youth Day

Nestlé Equatorial Africa on the 1st of November 2017 marked the Africa Youth Day by hosting eighty Kenyan youths to a workshop meant to prepare them for employment and entrepreneurship. The workshop was part of the company’s global initiative dubbed Nestlé Needs Youth through which it aims to help 10 million young people around the world have access to economic opportunities by 2030.

The programme focuses on three key pillars which includes‘employment and employability for youth, supporting women, and young farmers become leaders in agriculture and encouraging entrepreneurship and nurturing business talent in young people.

The Nestlé EAR ‘Africa Youth Day’ workshop in Kenya was one of a series of other events that the company has been hosting for Kenyan youth in the country since the launch of the Nestlé Needs Youth Programme in 2016. Nestlé EAR has been targeting university and college students and has reached out to over a thousand young people across the country.

“According to the African Union (AU) Commission, 65% of Africa’s total population is between the ages of 18 and 35. More studies have shown that this number will more than double by 2055 and to this end we commend the AU for mainstreaming the celebration of the African Youth Day as a way of ensuring the challenges that face the youth, in the continent, are adequately addressed,” said Mokaya.

The Africa Youth Day, celebrated every 1st of November, helps to promote an increased recognition of youth as the main agents’ for social change and economic growth in all aspects of the African society. The 2017 AU celebrations was themed “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth,” further highlights the importance of young people as the main contributors for a sustainable development of the African continent through their energy, motivation, and idealism.