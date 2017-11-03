Evening news headlines

News highlights

Lands Commission moves to fully resolve historical property disputes

The National Lands Commission (NLC) has said it has set out a clear plan to resolve historical land injustices that have plagued the country for decades now. Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, NLC boss Muhammed Swazuri said that the NLC had so far prepared a register of 111 claims and appealed to other affected Kenyans to present their claims.

Petition to overturn Machakos Governor’s win to resume on November 10

An election petition seeking to overturn Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s re-election in the just concluded General Election will resume on November 10. In Friday’s hearing there was a heated exchange of words between Wavinya Ndeti’s lawyer Otiende Omolo and Mutua’s lawyer Waweru Gatonye regarding a section of the law which was omitted when presenting the petition.

Jubilee party endorses amendments to election law amid disputes

The ruling Jubilee Party has applied to be joined as an interested party in a lobby group case challenging the amended election laws that were gazetted on Thursday. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s coalition wants to be allowed to participate in proceedings lodged by Katiba Institute to assist the court in reaching a reasoned determination. The NGO has faulted the amended laws on the basis that they did not include the input of members of the opposition in the National Assembly and the Senate. But, JP has explained in its suit papers that both Houses undertook an appropriate process which included collecting and collating information and views from the public to make the amendments.

Business highlights

Kenya Power loses bid to stop Nairobi County from demanding rent for poles

Kenya Power has lost a bid to stop the Nairobi County Government from demanding over Sh600 million as rent charges for electricity poles that stand on road reserves. Judge John Mativo has refused to issue a stay order and find that the amount owed to the Nairobi County should be borne by the National Government.

Consumers Federation urges Nairobi County

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) has asked Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko to find a way of ensuring traders around Dagoretti, towards Karen do not “compete with cars to block pedestrians.” The Dagoretti walkways can barely accommodate pedestrians as the roads in the area are not well planned out.

Central Bank appoints former Business Editor to head Communications Department

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has today announced the appointment of former NTV Business Editor Mr. Wallace Kantai to the position of Head of Communications. The CBK plans to leveraging on his wide experience in the communications and related fields, in its efforts to ensure an open and vibrant exchange with members of the media and the public at large.

Sports highlights

Kenya Simbas’ Isaac Adimo dropped from team ahead of Hong Kong tournament

Kenya Harlequin fly-half Isaac Adimo has been dropped from the Kenya Simbas team travelling to Hong Kong for the four-nations invitational tournament on discipline grounds. While announcing the squad on Friday morning, head coach Jerome Paarwater said Adimo, who has been a core part of the team in the recently concluded season has not been attending sessions regularly, but has at the same time said the door is not closed on him.

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Marseille Defender Patrice Evra

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Patrice Evra after the Marseille defender aimed a kick at one of his own supporters. Evra was sent off before Marseille’s Europa League defeat to Vitoria Guimaraes for a karate-style kick at a Marseille fan. It followed a heated exchange with a group of visiting supporters fans on the touchline before kick-off.

Man Utd Striker Romelu Lukaku hits back at critics

Manchester United Striker Romelu Lukaku has hit back at his critics, telling them to judge him when he is the finished article. Lukaku cost the club £75m in the summer from Everton and started his United career by scoring 11 goals in his first 11 games. However, since scoring against Crystal Palace, Lukaku hasn’t found the net in six matches across all competitions.”I think a lot of people are judging me as the finished article,” Lukaku said. “I’m 24 – you can’t judge me as the finished article. I’d rather have a year where I improve, improve, improve rather than going straight to the top and then declining.