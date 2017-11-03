Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe holds consultative meeting with Kilimani Project Foundation, moves to improve living conditions within Nairobi County

The Kilimani Project Foundation held a consultative meeting with the Deputy Governor of Nairobi at his office on Thursday, 2nd November 2017. Representing KPF were Chairperson Irungu Houghton, Executive Director Constant Cap and Kilimanians Beth Mwai and Andrew Waititu. Kileleshwa Residents Association Chairperson Mugwe Manga was also present.
KPF raised issues concerning representation and public participation at ward level, including: Implementation of the Neighbourhood Association Act to involve citizens in county affairs; Reconstituting of the liquor licensing board; and Better public participation in the physical planning process.
On his part, the Deputy Governor commented on some of the priority areas of the County Government.
On water challenges, the Nairobi City County currently has a demand of 760 million litres but can only supply 300 million litres. KPF requested that the County works on giving a regular supply according to the rationing timetable as they strategize on long term supply. The County also encourages residents to harvest water for non-consumable purposes and they are in the process of re-structuring the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NW&SC).
The Deputy Governor also explained the need for increased planned densificationof the city so as to control sprawling of the city and its negative environmental and social impacts.
Other points discussed included the need for improved property rights, cleaning of rivers and construction of sewer trunks in adjacent informal settlements.
Kilimani and Kileleshwa are planning to hold a Town Hall meeting on the 25th of November 2017 (tentative date) where residents can raise and discuss various issues and concerns. These will be geared towards the Nairobi we Want Convention to be possibly held in March 2018.
