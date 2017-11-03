Business highlights – November 3 2017

Nairobi County only used 14% of its budget on development in between 2016 and 2017, report reveals

The Nairobi County government spent only Kh3.7 billion for development against a target of Sh11.3 billion in the 2016/2017 financial year, which is 14% of total revenue. According to an Annual Report, the county’s recurrent expenditure that includes salaries, allowances, office supplies hit Ksh20 billion representing 78% of total revenue for the period. Some of the development projects in the period under review include refurbishment of buildings, construction of roads, purchase of vehicles and transport equipment, purchase of specialized plants and machinery in different departments.

FAO urges countries to invest in sea food production as 2.7 million Kenyans face starvation

The Food and Agriculture Organization has called on African states to invest more in fish food production as a biting drought continues to limit agricultural output. An FAO study reveals that least 30% of food produced in the world is destroyed by plant pests and diseases. If states that crop production provides about 84% of global food production. FAO data identified 37 countries in the world whose population is facing hunger, 28 of them in Africa including Kenya where 2.7 million people are currently at risk of starvation.

Retail sector holding steady despite economic turmoil

Kenya’s retail sector is among the most attractive for long-term investors in sub-Saharan Africa, a new report by financial advisory firm StratLink has found. The interest is largely fuelled by the sector’s growth which has outperformed the economy in the last five years due to rising households’ disposable income, analysts at said in a monthly update.